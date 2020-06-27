SELECTION OF A CONSULTANT (FIRM) for mobilising resources and promoting (FARI)
26 Jun 2020 - 15 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a consultant (Firm) to conduct a study for the identification of the needs of users of earth observation satellite data in the framework of the development of the ECOWAS observation satellite (ECOSAT-1)
25 Jun 2020 - 15 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Clarification No. 2 to Questions by Tenderers: The Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of IT and IT Related Equipment, Signage , Security Scanners and Furniture
12 Jun 2020 - 11 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
West Africa Competitiveness Programme - Communications and Outreach (New version)
11 Jun 2020 - 09 Jul 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
10 Jun 2020 - 25 Jun 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Recruitment of a Power Engineer for Sub-Stations NG-ECOWAS-DEM-169391-CS-INDV
27 May 2020 - 10 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Request for consulting services â€“ Selection of an Individual Consultant for a Regional Study on Disability in West Africa and Development of a Regional Action Plan on Disability Inclusion
21 May 2020 - 08 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment of Individual Country Consultants Â« TO CONDUCT TYPOLOGIES RESEARCH ON MONEY LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING THROUGH CORRUPTION IN WEST AFRICA
13 May 2020 - 09 Jun 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]