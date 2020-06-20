ECOWAS Ministerial Mission On The Socio-Political Situation In The Republic Of Mali Bamako, 18 to 20 June 2020 PRESS RELEASE 1. On the instructions of the Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E Mr Issoufou Mahamadou, President of the Republic of Niger, a ministerial delegation visited Mali from 18 to 20 June 2020 on a mission of good offices, in light of the socio-political situation in the country. The mission fits into the framework of the Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. 2. The ministerial mission was led by H.E Mr Kalla Ankourao, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad of the Republic of Niger, Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers and included H.E Mr Ally Coulibaly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cote dâ€™Ivoire and H.E Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. H.E Mr Jean Claude Kassi Brou, President of the ECOWAS Commission and Mr Francis Behanzin, ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, also took part in the mission. 3. The delegation received support from the High Representative of the African Union for Mali and the Sahel, H.E Mr Pierre Buyoya and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General to Mali, H.E Mr Mahamat Saleh Annadif. 4. The mission occurred against the background of continued insecurity, demonstrated by the recurrent terrorist attacks and socio-political tension. The tension was largely created by the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the outcome of the legislative elections held in March and April 2020. 5. Firstly, ECOWAS wishes to offer its condolences to the Government of the Republic of Mali and the families of soldiers of the Armed and Security Forces of Mali who lost their lives during the terrorist attack of 14 June at Bouki-wÃ¨rÃ¨, in the Diabali area. ECOWAS wishes the wounded speedy recovery and pays its respects to all who have fallen victim in the country over the years. 6. The delegation reaffirms the support and solidarity of ECOWAS to the Government of Mali and the family of Honorable SoumaÃ¯la Cisse, President of the Union for the Republic and Democracy, leader of the opposition, who was kidnapped since March 2020. It calls on the Malian Government to continue efforts to immediately secure his freedom. 7. During the visit, the ministerial delegation was received in audience by the President of Mali, H.E Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and the Prime Minister, Dr Boubou Cisse. It also met with the representatives of the following persons and groups: – Mouvement du 5 juin group â€“ Rassemblement des Forces patriotiques

– Imam Mahamoud Dicko and his delegation

– the Presidential Majority in Parliament (EPM)

– Framework for action, mediation and monitoring by religious denominations and civil society organisations

– Women Parliamentarians Network

– Convergence des Forces Republicaines The mission also met with a delegation of Ambassadors accredited to Mali (European Union, France, United States of America). 8. The delegation notes the common thread in the opinions of all Malian stakeholders concerning the numerous challenges confronting the country, particularly in terms of security, health (COVID-19) and the economy and the need to urgently work towards ending the current situation in the country. The mission recalls that it is therefore important to avoid another crisis which would lead to further complications. 9. While recalling the relevant provisions of the ECOWAS Protocol mentioned above, the mission urges all stakeholders to give priority to dialogue and consultation as the means of dispute settlement. ECOWAS is prepared to act as a guarantor of compliance with the decisions and recommendations stated in paragraphs 10 and 11 below, in order to find a way out of the crisis that safeguards peace and stability.

In this context, the mission highlights the importance of respect for the institutions of the Republic and particularly the constitutional paths to power. 10. The mission notes that the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the disputes from the last legislative election is the basis for the current socio-political tension. It calls on the Government of Mali to reconsider the results of all the constituencies that were overturned by the Constitutional Court’s ruling. New by-elections for the constituencies concerned should be held as soon as possible.

11. In addition, the delegation particularly stresses the need to: a) work towards restoring of a climate of renewed confidence among the Malian parties

b) avoid using violence as a means to resolve the crisis but rather favour dialogue

c) preserve the institutions of the Republic in order to maintain the country’s stability and forestall institutional chaos with unpredictable and disastrous consequences for the peace and stability of Mali and the sub-region

d) put in place a government of national consensus taking into account the recommendations of the Inclusive National Dialogue

e) accelerate implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali ensuing from the Algiers process

f) resolutely continue the implementation of the conclusions of the Inclusive National Dialogue

g) implement the planned reforms of the Constitution and the Electoral Code

h) consider a review of the texts governing the Constitutional Court 12. A mechanism to follow up on the implementation of the above decisions and recommendations will be put in place with the participation of the ECOWAS Commission.

13. The ministerial delegation expresses its deep gratitude to the Malian Government and people for the warm reception extended to it. It also thanks and acknowledges the African Union Representation in Bamako and the United Nations Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) for the support and all facilities granted to it. Done at Bamako this 19th day of June 2020 H.E Mr Kalla Ankourao

Chair of the Council of Ministers