ECOWAS Air Transport Experts Contemplate the Removal of Taxes Unrelated to Air Transport and Reduction of Selected Charges Shoring UP Tickets Prices By 25% in a Major Move to Reform Air Transport Costs in West Africa

08 Nov, 2024

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commenced a series of high-level expert consultations in Lomé, Togo, aimed at addressing critical challenges within the region’s aviation sector. At the ongoing meetings, aviation ministers, civil aviation authorities, and international organizations in the air transport sector will collaborate to develop solutions focused on reducing air travel costs in line with the ECOWAS strategic objectives of enhancing connectivity through an affordable transportation system. The meetings will also look at enhancing aviation security to ensure safe travels in support of the broader goal of regional integration.

These consultations are expected to result in significant reforms, particularly concerning taxes, charges, and safety regulations, to create a more affordable and competitive air transport sector. This initiative follows directives from the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government issued during their 65th Ordinary Session in July 2024, where Aviation Ministers together with their Directors-General of Civil Aviation and the ECOWAS Commission were tasked to take swift and coordinated actions to address the region’s escalating air transport costs, seen as among the highest on the continent and the world.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) of Togo, Lieutenant-Colonel Idrissou Ahabou Abdou, welcomed participants and highlighted the significance of the gathering:

“This gathering of high-level officials in the Aviation sector is a good platform to consider issues of air traffic growth, passenger rights, and enhanced air security around our airports and aerodromes which are crucial for the future of our aviation sector. Through such harmonized and coordinated efforts, we can ensure that air travel becomes a key driver of economic and social development across West Africa.”

Representing the ECOWAS Commission, Director of Transport, Mr. Chris Appiah, underscored the urgency of addressing the high operational costs in the aviation sector:

“The current cost structure of air transport in our region is unsustainable and limits our ability to achieve deeper integration, as a result of the inability of citizens to afford air transport. This meeting marks a pivotal moment for us to propose concrete solutions that will reduce the high costs of air travel while enhancing the security of our airspace. These reforms are vital for the progress and competitiveness of West Africa.”

Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, reiterated the necessity for a dispassionate look at the cost of air tickets in West Africa and emphasized the equal need to finalize aviation security regulations as directed by ECOWAS Heads of State. He urged experts to collaborate on implementation plans, stating, “We must work together to ensure these regulations are effectively implemented for the safety and progress of our region.”

The visiting Directors-General of Civil Aviation from the ECOWAS Member States, officials from the ECOWAS Commission and other participants will also pay a working visit to the Gnassingbé Eyadema International Airport in Lomé to acquaint themselves with the facilities and measures taken on security of the airport and travels, while facilitating the processing of travellers through the Lome Airport. Participants will also consider presentations from ASKY Airlines as well as measures taken at their hub airport to enhance their services towards supporting the connectivity of the ECOWAS Region.

The consultations will culminate in recommendations to be presented to the Ministers of Air Transport and aviation during their meeting on November 8, 2024. These outcomes will subsequently be submitted to the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for final endorsement at the December 2024 Summit.

ECOWAS remains committed to implementing these reforms as part of its broader mission to enhance regional connectivity, promote economic growth, and facilitate the free movement of people and goods. The outcomes of this week’s discussions are anticipated to provide a transformative boost to the aviation sector, positioning it as a key enabler of regional integration and development.