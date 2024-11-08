Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants of ECOWAS Commission Organizes a One Week Power Business Intelligent Training in Niger State, Nigeria, 4th – 8th November 2024

08 Nov, 2024

The Financial Reporting Divisions across ECOWAS Institutions and Agencies are responsible for producing accurate, timely, and compliant financial statements, in line with both ECOWAS Financial Regulations and international standards.

To enhance the skills of staff in advanced data visualization and analysis skills for presenting financial data effectively, a Power BI training was organized by the Directorate of Financial Reporting & Grants aimed at equipping the finance teams with enhanced skills in financial reporting, data analysis, and interactive visualization to streamline the preparation and presentation of financial statements.

The first batch of the training, facilitated by Deloitte & Touche, is holding from the 4th – 8th November, in Niger State, Nigeria.

The aim of this training is to equipped Finance team for the upcoming 2024 closing of accounts in preparedness of the year-end 2024 Audit.

Speaking during the opening of the Training, the Acting Head of Division, Financial Reporting emphasis on the importance of the training and said by focusing on capacity building, the Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants can ensure a smoother, more efficient and compliant year-end closing. She further stated that Capacity Building is crucial in the preparedness for the directorate year end closing to ensure more accurate financials.