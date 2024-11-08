Meeting of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Stakeholders to Validate the Guidelines on the Immersion of TVET Graduates in Industries 5th to 8th November 2024, Abuja, Nigeria

08 Nov, 2024

The Department of Human Development & Social Affairs, Directorate of Education, Science and Culture convened a pivotal Technical Meeting of TVET Stakeholders from November 5th to 8th, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. The meeting brought together key stakeholders from the member states, Leaders from the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), Federation of West African Employer’s Organisation (FWAEO) and other TVET Partners.

The opening statement of the Honourable Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs was delivered by the Ag. Director Dr Roland KOUAKOU, who welcomed the participants. He stated that the TVET sector is one of the major priorities of the Commission, hence the development of the ECOWAS TVET Strategy for Skills Improvement and Employability (ETTSIE) which serves as a support document for the member states to strengthen the TVET sectors in addition to expanding TVET opportunities at different levels of education and to strengthen linkages between the world of work, education and training systems.

Recognizing the critical importance of aligning TVET programs with labor market demands, the meeting aimed to validate the guidelines developed for the effective immersion of TVET graduates into industries. The focused of which is on enhancing employability and bridging the gap between educational outcomes and the skills needed in the workforce.

Key sessions included presentations led by expert resource persons, covering vital aspects such as the selection process for TVET graduates, the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, and the monitoring and evaluation of the immersion program. These discussions facilitated a strategic dialogue aimed at fostering collaboration and improving the overall effectiveness of TVET deliveries in the region.

ECOWAS remains committed to advancing the integration of TVET graduates into industries and to strengthening collaboration with TVET Stakeholders in the member states. The initiative reinforces ECOWAS’s dedication to promoting socio-economic development and regional integration.