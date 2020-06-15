Economic Advisor

Applications should be sent to: b12eadviserbru@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEW Contribute to the realisation of the mandate of the ECOWAS Representativeâ€™s Office in Brussels through in particular, strengthening partnerships between ECOWAS and the different ACP-EU cooperation stakeholders – EU, ACP, Member Statesâ€™ diplomatic missions, etc. He/She will also provide technical support for the Officeâ€™s mission and participate, under the supervision of the Representative, in activities for coordinating and monitoring commitments. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Â§Â Assist the Representative and represent him, as the need arises Â§Â Participate in the coordination of activities of the Office and in daily administration Design and put in place strategies for enhancing cooperation and mechanisms for effective coordination with cooperation stakeholders Â§Â Contribute to the meetings of the Group of Ambassadors of West Africa, by providing technical support for the formulation and consideration of the regionâ€™s interests and positions in the partnerships Monitor the implementation of the different EU financial commitments and instruments for West Africa including the monitoring of intra-ACP cooperation, institutional relations with the ACP Group

Establish functional relations with Member Statesâ€™ representations in Brussels, as well as stakeholders of the EU Commission and the ACP Secretariat

Ensure functional relations and channels of information exchange between the Representation and the Commissionâ€™s technical departments

Organise and implement, under the authority of the Representative, any activity aimed at promoting ECOWASâ€™s visibility in Brussels

Contribute to the production of analysis and summary documents regarding issues under his/her purview

Contribute to the preparation and organisation of the Commissionâ€™s working visits to Brussels

Any other task that may be assigned by the Representative. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE: Masterâ€™s in Economics, International Relations or any related field from a recognized University.

10 yearsâ€™ progressive professional experience, in related areas of development cooperation/trade cooperation/multilateralism, of which two years in a supervisory and managerial position

Good knowledge of institutional and functional environment of international organisations such as EU, the ACP, AU, WTO, etc.

Knowledge of instruments of development cooperation and multilateral rules

Good knowledge of diplomatic rules

Proven professional technical expertise in monitoring, coordination, data collection and analysis

Organisational and project/programme management skills, experience in programming would be an advantage

A certification in International Trade & Developing Economy will be an advantage Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Ability to conduct activities by bringing necessary operational competences in use to properly accomplish the mandate of the Representation

Good self-management skills, ethical conduct, integrity, confidentiality, transparency and compliance with rules and procedures

Ability to respect to the chain of command

Ability to represent ECOWAS before stakeholders

Proactiveness, ability to respond to the expectations of stakeholders for continued and improved quality of cooperation relations

Ability to network using well developed interpersonal relations, for the attainment of the goals of the Representativeâ€™s Office.

Ability to manage and coordinate the initiatives of cooperation stakeholders and make recommendations

Diplomatic skills and ability to work in a multicultural environment and transform vast opportunities, for achieving the goals of the Representativeâ€™s Office.

Good understanding of ECOWAS organisational structure and functional relations, associated dynamics and expectations for effective collaboration, participation, contribution to the realisation of the Representationâ€™s mandate

Good knowledge of ECOWAS rules and procedures

Good knowledge of the regional integration process, particularly ECOWAS strategic priority programmes as well as Member Statesâ€™ socio-economic and development policy.

Ability to gather, analyse and summarise information from different sources, logical dissemination thereof and making of appropriate recommendations to the stakeholders

Proven analytical, drafting, summarising skills

Ability to communicate in a clear, concise and organised manner, to give credibility and inspire confidence with presentations, identification of expectations and explanation of complex problems

Good oral and written skills in one of the official languages of ECOWAS (English, French, and Portuguese).

Proven technical skills in drafting and editing

Knowledge of computer software and information technology and communication tools.

Ability to define goals and targets for the attainment of the objectives of the Representation and adjust priorities in the light of the changing circumstances

Ability to use monitoring and evaluation instruments and produce regular monitoring reports of Representationâ€™s activities.