Director Trade

Applications should sent to : b12dirtrade@ecowas.int ROLE OVERVIEW Under the supervision of the Commissioner, Trade, Customs & Free movement of Persons, the incumbent will be responsible for developing and supervising trade negotiations, policies, programmes and instruments. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Communicate the Presidentâ€™s and Commissionerâ€™s vision to staff, explaining how the Directorateâ€™s activities align with them and how the Director expects the Directorate to carry-out set tasks on it;

Stay on top of fast-moving technical, political, social or economic changes;

Be in regular contact with the other Directors in the Institution to ensure that the work is harmonized with that of other Directorates as needed;

Maintain a network of peer technical specialists and decision-makers in Member States, needed to ensure the smooth introduction of ECOWAS programmes;

Plan annual goals, objectives, activities and budget tied to the Commissionâ€™s overall plans; measuring and monitoring goal achievement; negotiating suitable adjustments to goals and budgets;

Implement performance-based budgeting within the Directorate;

Organise the Directorate in an efficient way with clear reporting lines, minimal bureaucracy and optimal delegation of responsibilities and authority;

Work with the relevant Directorate to ensure efficient and effective services such as recruitment, action on performance decisions, promotions and related matters;

Set standards of work and creating mechanisms to monitor staff output and ensure that standards are maintained and deadlines met without compromising quality of work;

Manage the system of setting individual performance planning and standards through available Performance Planning and Evaluation systems;

Provide regular and prompt performance feedback to direct reports;

Engage in the development of staff to ensure skills are built to match plans, goals and existing structures;

Create productive working atmosphere within the Directorate to encourage staff participation; Â· Contribute to the formulation of the Departmentâ€™s and Directorateâ€™s overall strategies and policies; Â· Undertake or oversee the programmatic/administrative tasks necessary for the functioning of the Directorate, including preparation of budgets, assigning and monitoring of performance parameters and critical indicators, reporting on budget/programme performance, evaluation of staff performance, interviews of candidates for job openings and evaluation of candidates; Â· Manage, guide, develop and train staff under his/her supervision; foster teamwork and communication among staff in the Directorate; Â· Chair meetings, seminars, etc., on substantive-related issues; and represents the Organization at international, regional, inter-agency meetings, seminars and conference; Direct technical guidance on programme design or implementation in an area where he or she has high-level technical expertise;

Represent ECOWAS in professional meetings or working groups; make speeches, negotiate agreements, mediate disputes;

Lead or participate in technical missions to develop projects and programmes;

Advise President, Vice President and Commissioner on issues relating to the Directorâ€™s area of technical expertise;

Work with the relevant specialized Parliamentary Committee on regional legislation, as needed;

Develop and manage the network of trade teams based around the region, ensuring that all trade quotas and performance targets are achieved;

Develop a Regional Trade policy framework for ECOWAS to deliver and achieve stretching quotas and bilateral/multilateral trade agreements within member states, including a trade plan and events calendar;

Ensure integration of trade and investment activities within ECOWAS, maximizing the synergies offered by integration and cooperation;

To ensure ECOWAS Trade activity is in line with national and regional policies and that trade within ECOWAS member states is fully benefiting from national initiatives;

Undertake analysis of performance and progress against quotas and agreements and as a result liaise with ECOWAS, AU and relevant regional partners, ensuring incorporation of effective measures of the value to the regional and national economy of trade support activities;

Build close working relationships with stakeholders: AU, UN, NEPAD, WTO, UNCTAD, EC and other sub-regional and international bodies; Â· Perform other related duties as requested by the President. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Â· Masterâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in the Business Administration, Economics, International Trade Law/Economics, Statistics, Public Administration or in any related field in Trade from a recognized University. Â· 12 years progressively responsible experience in applying the principles of economic and social development normally gained through programme development and management experience in an international organization preferably in the context of West-Africa; practical experience in the area of regional integration, trade, infrastructure and natural resources management; Â· in-depth knowledge of economic and social policy development in key areas of regional integration, trade, investments, infrastructure development; land policy; agricultural development and industrialization; Â· demonstrated knowledge of West-African regional cross-border cooperation, West African migrations and migration policies protocol on free movement, the Right of Residence and Establishment and the related decisions, boundary delineation and demarcation; Â· knowledge of ECOWAS regional rules and regulations on customs tariff classification of goods and origin of goods and Customs tariffs and taxes compliance policies. AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Â· senior leadership experience in establishing strategic partnerships, working collaboratively and building consensus with multiple internal and/or external stakeholders on complex issues in a multi-disciplinary governmental or international organizations; Â· knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social state/trends of member states, as pertains to own scope of work; Â· exhibit consistency on actions, values, methods, confidentiality, ethics, measures, principles, expectations and outcomes which connotes a deep commitment to do the right thing for the right reason, regardless of the circumstances; Â· ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with Heads of Institutions, elected officials and statutory employees to facilitate compliance, build engagement, resolve conflicts and obtain support for change; Â· ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; Â· ability to promote a culture where people hold themselves personally accountable for results; Â· ability to provide leadership, management, and technical oversight for all project activities and program deliverables in accordance with ECOWAS legal and administrative practices and standards; Â· ability to conduct periodic reviews of staff performance in keeping with the ECOWAS performance management system and to mentor staff to ensure high levels of motivation, commitment, capacity, and teamwork; Â· ability to oversee project management, internal controls and stewardship of financial resources and to address issues in a confident and capable manner whilst making decisions that exemplifies impartial and non-partisan decision-making. Â· ability to exercise the initiative and resourcefulness necessary for simultaneously addressing a variety of stakeholder needs, pursuing multiple tasks and achieving positive outcomes; â€¢ ability to create synergies with client groups and others to achieve objectives in setting and monitoring service standards and indicators; â€¢ ability to motivate and engage others in promoting or adopting best practices in client services; â€¢ ability to identify and improve services and client interactions through appropriate networks and to create innovative ways of addressing these in an accountable and transparent manner. knowledge of anti-discriminatory/human rights regulatory environment and ability to advance strategies to foster an inclusive working environment and healthy organization respectful of cultural diversity and gender equality and free from harassment and discrimination;

understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, being sensitive to group differences, gender issues and ability to contribute to, advocate for, and/or develop policies which are gender sensitive and responsive to various cultures;

ability to foster a diverse and inclusive interactive work environment that can effectively bring together a wide spectrum of ideas and experiences to solve problems, develop projects/programs and improve results; Â· ability and responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias and differences.

understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, workplace culture and dynamics;

ability to apply knowledge of ECOWAS legal framework, strategic priorities and operational standards to develop/modernize policies and programs and/or to implement policies and programs in a sustainable and effective manner;

well-developed business, social and political acumen, demonstrating a strong commitment to the vision and mandate of ECOWAS coupled with a broad knowledge of the economic, political and social situations and trends in member states;

sound judgment and decision-making skills on matters relating to policy and strategy development important to the realization of the ECOWAS mandate and the improvement of outcomes for member states. â€¢ ability to analyze reports as well as socio-economic and institutional dynamics and recognize areas of potential obstacles or challenges and develop innovative solutions or alternatives to address barriers and achieve strategic/operational priorities; â€¢ ability to anticipate and interpret the effects of environmental changes (social, economic and political),and its impact and make recommendations; ability to identify/address strengths and weaknesses, stimulate creativity, reduce resistance to change and improve the achievement of strategic objectives; â€¢ ability to make prudent decisions relating to the management of human, financial and material resources. ability to actively listen and understand perspectives of others to make informed assertions, decisions or recommendations;

ability to build multiple external collaborative relationships to support strategic and operational objectives; identify the key issues and accommodate the key players with well thought out communication and stakeholder management plans;

ability to communicate with clarity and conviction, make compelling presentations which promotes new insights, ideas and perspectives and a better understanding of issues and challenges; Â· exhibit active listening skills to encourage stronger communication amongst team members, to show care and make them feel valued and to drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies; Â· excellent negotiation and conflict management skills focusing on building and nurturing effective and collaborative relationships; Â· proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); Â· Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. â€¢ ability to prepare plans, set clear objectives in a consistent manner and have effective oversight of performance management practices to ensure that goals and standards are met; â€¢ ability to set effective goals/results and manage change in a manner that demonstrates resilience, composure and a positive outlook in an environment of uncertainty and ambiguity; â€¢ ability to enable the development of organizational and individual talent throughout the implementation of strategic, operational, programme, project and individual plans; â€¢ ability to implement plans, mobilize/engage people, identify critical success factors, mitigate risks, monitor indicators and feedback, initiate corrective measure and build capacities for sustainability; â€¢ ability to institute rigorous monitoring, and evaluation practices and to learn from setbacks and mistakes to ensure continuous improvement.