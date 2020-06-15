Director Trade
|JOB TITLE
|Director Trade
|INSTITUTION
|ECOWAS COMMISSION
|GRADE
|D1
|ANNUAL SALARY
|UA81,435.54, USD128,488.99
|STATUS
|PERMANENT
|AGENCY
|–
|DEPARTMENT
|TRADE, CUSTOMS AND FREE MOVEMENT OF PERSONS
|DIRECTORATE
|TRADE
|DIVISION
|–
|LINE SUPERVISOR
|COMMISSIONER , TRADE, CUSTOMS AND FREE MOVEMENT OF PERSONS
|SUPERVISING
|Â· PPO TRADE FACILITATION AND DEVELOPMENT
Â· PPO TRADE POLICY, NEGOTIATIONS AND PROMOTION
Â· OFFICE MANAGER
Â· OFFICE AIDE
|DUTY STATION
|ABUJA,NIGERIA
|Applications should sent to : b12dirtrade@ecowas.int
ROLE OVERVIEW
Under the supervision of the Commissioner, Trade, Customs & Free movement of Persons, the incumbent will be responsible for developing and supervising trade negotiations, policies, programmes and instruments.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Â· Contribute to the formulation of the Departmentâ€™s and Directorateâ€™s overall strategies and policies;
Â· Undertake or oversee the programmatic/administrative tasks necessary for the functioning of the Directorate, including preparation of budgets, assigning and monitoring of performance parameters and critical indicators, reporting on budget/programme performance, evaluation of staff performance, interviews of candidates for job openings and evaluation of candidates;
Â· Manage, guide, develop and train staff under his/her supervision; foster teamwork and communication among staff in the Directorate;
Â· Chair meetings, seminars, etc., on substantive-related issues; and represents the Organization at international, regional, inter-agency meetings, seminars and conference;
Â· Perform other related duties as requested by the President.
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Â· Masterâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in the Business Administration, Economics, International Trade Law/Economics, Statistics, Public Administration or in any related field in Trade from a recognized University.
Â· 12 years progressively responsible experience in applying the principles of economic and social development normally gained through programme development and management experience in an international organization preferably in the context of West-Africa; practical experience in the area of regional integration, trade, infrastructure and natural resources management;
Â· in-depth knowledge of economic and social policy development in key areas of regional integration, trade, investments, infrastructure development; land policy; agricultural development and industrialization;
Â· demonstrated knowledge of West-African regional cross-border cooperation, West African migrations and migration policies protocol on free movement, the Right of Residence and Establishment and the related decisions, boundary delineation and demarcation;
Â· knowledge of ECOWAS regional rules and regulations on customs tariff classification of goods and origin of goods and Customs tariffs and taxes compliance policies.
AGE LIMIT
Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.
ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES
Â· senior leadership experience in establishing strategic partnerships, working collaboratively and building consensus with multiple internal and/or external stakeholders on complex issues in a multi-disciplinary governmental or international organizations;
Â· knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social state/trends of member states, as pertains to own scope of work;
Â· exhibit consistency on actions, values, methods, confidentiality, ethics, measures, principles, expectations and outcomes which connotes a deep commitment to do the right thing for the right reason, regardless of the circumstances;
Â· ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with Heads of Institutions, elected officials and statutory employees to facilitate compliance, build engagement, resolve conflicts and obtain support for change;
Â· ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner;
Â· ability to promote a culture where people hold themselves personally accountable for results;
Â· ability to provide leadership, management, and technical oversight for all project activities and program deliverables in accordance with ECOWAS legal and administrative practices and standards;
Â· ability to conduct periodic reviews of staff performance in keeping with the ECOWAS performance management system and to mentor staff to ensure high levels of motivation, commitment, capacity, and teamwork;
Â· ability to oversee project management, internal controls and stewardship of financial resources and to address issues in a confident and capable manner whilst making decisions that exemplifies impartial and non-partisan decision-making.
Â· ability to exercise the initiative and resourcefulness necessary for simultaneously addressing a variety of stakeholder needs, pursuing multiple tasks and achieving positive outcomes;
â€¢ ability to create synergies with client groups and others to achieve objectives in setting and monitoring service standards and indicators;
â€¢ ability to motivate and engage others in promoting or adopting best practices in client services;
â€¢ ability to identify and improve services and client interactions through appropriate networks and to create innovative ways of addressing these in an accountable and transparent manner.
Â· ability and responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;
â€¢ ability to analyze reports as well as socio-economic and institutional dynamics and recognize areas of potential obstacles or challenges and develop innovative solutions or alternatives to address barriers and achieve strategic/operational priorities;
â€¢ ability to anticipate and interpret the effects of environmental changes (social, economic and political),and its impact and make recommendations;
â€¢ ability to make prudent decisions relating to the management of human, financial and material resources.
Â· exhibit active listening skills to encourage stronger communication amongst team members, to show care and make them feel valued and to drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies;
Â· excellent negotiation and conflict management skills focusing on building and nurturing effective and collaborative relationships;
Â· proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT);
Â· Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.
â€¢ ability to prepare plans, set clear objectives in a consistent manner and have effective oversight of performance management practices to ensure that goals and standards are met;
â€¢ ability to set effective goals/results and manage change in a manner that demonstrates resilience, composure and a positive outlook in an environment of uncertainty and ambiguity;
â€¢ ability to enable the development of organizational and individual talent throughout the implementation of strategic, operational, programme, project and individual plans;
â€¢ ability to implement plans, mobilize/engage people, identify critical success factors, mitigate risks, monitor indicators and feedback, initiate corrective measure and build capacities for sustainability;
â€¢ ability to institute rigorous monitoring, and evaluation practices and to learn from setbacks and mistakes to ensure continuous improvement.