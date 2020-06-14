CORRIGENDUM: ECOWAS Ministers Validate Reports on Ease of Business and Coronavirus Control
CORRIGENDUM
Abuja, 13th June, 2020
RE: ECOWAS Ministers Validate Reports on Ease of Business and Coronavirus Control
The ECOWAS Ministerial Committee meeting on ease of business set up within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), which held on the 12th of June 2020 is expected to adopt a final communique on Tuesday, the 16th of June, 2020. This is contrary to the report initially published on the ECOWAS website and associated platforms on the 13th of March 2020.