Courtesy visit of the Group CEO, ECOBANK Transnational Incorporated (ETI) Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, to ECOWAS Commission

Upcoming events

Request For Consulting Services – Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants To Develop Standard Operating Procedures On Mixed Migration For Front Line Service Providers

08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request For Consulting Services – Selection Of An Individual Consultant For The Conduct Of A Scoping & Feasibility Study For An Ecowas Child Rights Observatory

08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of a national strategy for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Promotion (Gambia, Burkina faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo)

02 Oct 2020 - 26 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Local Competitive Bidding For The Production Of Gift Items For The 45th Anniversary Of ECOWAS

18 Sep 2020 - 19 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]