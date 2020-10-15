President Brou Accredits Envoys of Algeria, Greece, FAO and CÃ´te dâ€™Ivoire to ECOWAS

Abuja, 14th October, 2020. The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou has received letters of credence from the Heads of Diplomatic Missions of the Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Helenic Republic of Greece, the Resident Representative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and the Republic of Cote dâ€™Ivoire on the 14th of October, 2020, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The accredited envoys were H.E Hocine Latli (Algeria), H.E Loannis Plotas (Greece), H.E Fred Kafeero (FAO) and H.E Kalilou Traore (Cote dâ€™Ivoire). The ceremony took place at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in strict observance of the relevant international COVID-19 protocols.