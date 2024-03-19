Commissioner Toure-Litse pays a Familiarisation visit to FABDA ahead of the Graduation Ceremony of Youths Trained on Fisheries and Aquaculture Production in Anambra State by ECOWAS

19 Mar, 2024

A Delegation from the ECOWAS Commission led by Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE the Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Agriculture has arrived Awka, the Anambra State capital in Nigeria on March 17, 2024 to kick off a series of activities to support youth employment and development in the fisheries and aquaculture sector in the West African sub region.

The Commissioner and her team paid a familiarisation visit to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency (FABDA) in Awka which received a grant of $58,768.00 for the training of 150 youths in Table Fish Production.

ECOWAS developed and adopted in April 2019 a strategy to boost youth employment through the professional training of young people in the agri-food value chain.

The training was carried out by Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency (FABDA) and Table Fish Production Cooperative Society Ltd Awka to contribute to the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Strategy to Support the employment of young people in the fisheries sector.

The 150 youths who completed the Table Fish production training are to receive certificates on Tuesday March 19, 2024.

The Strategy to support the employment of young people in the agro-silvo-pastoral and fisheries sector which is one of the implementation strategies of the agricultural policy (ECOWAP) is part of the broader framework of the ECOWAS vision aimed at moving from an ECOWAS of States to an “ECOWAS of people: peace and prosperity for all” by 2050.