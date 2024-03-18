image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
ECOWAS participation in the Digital Transformation for Africa /Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program declared effective.

18 Mar, 2024

On March 6, 2024, the World Bank officially declared the ECOWAS Commission had met all the conditions for the effectiveness of a Financing Agreement with the International Development Association. This declaration of effectiveness paves the way for the disbursement of a grant dedicated to implementing key components of the Digital Transformation for Africa /Western Africa Regional Digital Integration (DTfA/WARDIP) Program.

 

The objective of the DTfA/WARDIP program is to increase broadband access and usage and advance integration of digital markets in Western Africa. The program is expected to contribute to bridging the digital divide by making internet services more affordable, promoting competition among service providers, and improving the underlying infrastructure. These efforts are aimed at unlocking new opportunities for employment, improving access to services for 1.3 million individuals, ensuring inclusivity including 50% women, and people with disabilities.

 

The ECOWAS Commission is a key implementing partner of the program, alongside The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, the African Union Commission, and the Smart Africa Secretariat. With a grant of USD 10.5 million allocated for a five (5) year period, the goal of the Commission within the program is to facilitate the creation of an integrated regional digital market. Additionally, it is to foster cross-country collaboration and support the development and security of digital transformation initiatives in Western Africa.

 

DTfA/WARDIP aligns with ECOWAS’s vision for the digital economy sector, which is to position ICTs as a driving force for economic growth and inclusion, by pursuing efforts to build a single digital market for a future of shared and sustainable prosperity in ECOWAS region. The grant will fund various activities aimed at strengthening the legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks within the telecommunications and digital economy sector. In addition, it will also support ongoing regional initiatives focused on facilitating the deployment of resilient international network infrastructure. Furthermore, the grant will complement existing coordination efforts geared towards enhancing cyber resilience in the region and support the development and promotion of digital financial services, e-commerce, and digital government services all which are integral for promoting regional integration.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

