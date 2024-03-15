ECOWAS – UNDP Cooperation

18 Mar, 2024

ECOWAS – UNDP Cooperation: HE Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, stressed on the ECOWAS lessons and the value of the regional approach to enhancing governance and promoting sustainable development.

HE Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA, ECOWAS Commission Vice President with her team including the ECOWAS Permanent Representative to the AU, Amb. Francis OKE at the UNDP Regional Donor Forum under the them:Working together to unlock opportunities for peace, resilience and inclusive green growth in Africa held on 15 March 2024 in Addis-Ababa.

Attendedd by the Representatives and Experts of variuous and key partners based in Addis-Ababa, the UNDP Regional Forum created a space for constructive interactions within the geopolitical area of Africa this, to identify the focus areas and priorities that will enable better partnership and more developmental results on the continent.

Her Excellency Damtien underscored the recent global developments, characterized by the emergence of multipolarism and its effects on regionalism, and the questions about the potential for long-term peace, stability and development, particularly in the West Africa Region, which have been highly impacted by geopolitical and geostrategic shifts. While sharing the fundamental principles that underpin ECOWAS’ efforts to enhancing sustainable development, Her excellency pointed out the important to recognize the efforts to empower women in the ECOWAS region, particularly in trade and governance. She added that the ECOWAS is at an inflection point that is presenting the region with a unique opportunity for renewal; a moment that calls for a reimagined approach to regional cooperation, one that combines efforts and partnerships to drive positive change.

The Regional Forum discussion placed a singular emphasis on key priorities such as : more focus on early warning, prevention, stability, transitions, human security and development, economic growth, youth empowerment, strategic communications, capacity building, partnership and coordination and a use of the Inter Regional Economic Community Platform led by the ECOWAS Commission to engage other RECs in a more coordinated way.

At the end, Her Excellency congratulated the UNDP and Mathias NAAB, RSCA Director and his team for the transformative work that have being carried out on the African continent and in the ECOWAS region in particula