ECOWAS Strengthen Analytical Capabilities of ECOWARN Field Monitors.

15 Mar, 2024

ABUJA, NIGERIA – March 14, 2024 –Seventy-seven (77) ECOWAS Early Warning and Re-sponse Network (ECOWARN) Field Monitors responsible for reporting on early warning human security indicators convened in Abuja for a three-day workshop from March 13 to 15, 2024. The workshop aimed to refine the vital skills of the Field Monitors on data col-lection, first level analysis, reporting, and human security assessment.

The Early Warning Directorate hosting the meeting, provided in-depth sensitization ses-sions covering expected job schedules, ECOWARN operation procedures, new application features, and expectations going forward.

The agenda featured sessions on; the ECOWAS Human Security Analysis framework, ECOWARN event types and parameters, updates on national human security situation by Field Monitors and performance evaluation.

Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Ag. The Director of the Early Warning Directorate stressed the cru-cial role of Field Monitors in ECOWAS’s proactive conflict prevention strategy. “Your work ensures we have accurate, timely information that allows us to take the necessary steps to safeguard peace and security across the region,” Dr. Onwuka stated.

She emphasized the significance of collaboration, urging participants to use the work-shop as a forum for knowledge exchange and problem-solving, leading to the network’s continuous improvement.

The workshop underscores ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening its early warning mechanisms, ensuring timely and decisive response to potential threats within the West African region.

About ECOWARN

The ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) is a critical conflict pre-vention tool within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Its sys-tematized approach to data collection, threat assessment, and reporting enables proac-tive decision-making to preserve regional stability.