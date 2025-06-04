50 ans de la CEDEAO : progrès, défis et avenir de l’intégration régionale

30 May, 2025

50 years of ECOWAS: progress, challenges, and the future of regional integration

ECOWAS marks its 50th anniversary this year. To commemorate the milestone, Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, granted us an exclusive interview at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. In this conversation, he reflects on the achievements of the West African regional bloc, its ongoing challenges, and its aspirations for the future.

Fifty years ago, a bold vision began to take shape—a vision of a united, integrated, and prosperous West Africa. The founding leaders of 15 countries laid the groundwork for a regional organization designed to confront the region’s economic, political, and social challenges. Thus, was born the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Looking back with pride yet mindful of the road ahead, Dr. TOURAY shares his reflections: “It is an honour to lead the Commission at such a symbolic moment,” he says. He emphasizes the importance of recognizing the contributions of his predecessors and the partners who have helped build this Community over the decades.

Real but Incomplete Integration

When asked to highlight ECOWAS’s key achievements, Dr. TOURAY points immediately to the free movement of people. “Today, citizens can travel using only their passport or national identity card. That is a significant milestone,” he affirms.

Since its inception, ECOWAS has strived to create greater connectivity across the region, guided by the conviction that African unity is best achieved through effective Regional Economic Communities. (REC) “We have established a free trade area supported by a common external tariff. While intra-regional trade remains relatively low—around 12%—we are taking concrete steps to boost it,” he explains. Notable efforts include infrastructure initiatives such as the Lagos–Abidjan and Abidjan–Praia corridors, aimed at improving transport and trade flow.

His Excellency General Yakubu Gowon, one of the founding fathers of ECOWAS, expresses pride in the community’s accomplishments. He acknowledges the progress made in trade liberalization, the right of West Africans to reside and work across member states, and the success of ECOWAS-led peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Sierra Leone. “ECOWAS is a Community built for the good of our people, founded on shared history, culture, and traditions,” he reflects.

Energy, Industrialization, and Governance: Strategic Priorities

Despite the progress, ECOWAS faces no illusions about the challenges ahead.

“Energy consumption remains drastically low—just 150 kWh per capita, far below the African average of 500,” says energy expert Mr. Outoudeh. Energy, as the cornerstone of industrialization, remains one of the region’s most pressing needs. The West African Power Pool, designed to facilitate regional electricity trade, has yet to operate at full capacity. Governance is another critical area. “Democracy cannot be reduced to elections alone,” Outoudeh argues. “We need to establish a genuine social contract between governments and citizens.”

A Community Under Pressure

In recent years, ECOWAS has faced a series of political upheavals, including military coups in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, as well as announced withdrawals by some member states. Criticism of the organization’s sanctions mechanisms—perceived by some as ineffective or unjust—has also intensified.

Long regarded as a leader in regional peace and security, ECOWAS now finds its reputation in this domain under strain. The regional counter-terrorism plan is undergoing review, with a renewed emphasis on sustainable financing for peace operations. “Without peace, there can be no development,” Dr. TOURAY warns.

Toward a People-Centered ECOWAS?

Despite the headwinds, the ECOWAS Commission remains focused on its long-term vision. ECOWAS Vision 2050 is anchored on four strategic pillars: peace and security, good governance, deeper regional integration, and sustainable human development.

For Dr. TOURAY, achieving this vision will require strong, effective institutions and a reimagined partnership model with technical and financial stakeholders.

With Vision 2050, ECOWAS seeks to build a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous West Africa—one where economic and monetary integration becomes a tangible reality through the adoption of the ECO, the single regional currency.

“No ECOWAS member is at war with another. That alone is worth celebrating. Disputes can and should be resolved through dialogue,” says the Commission President. His words resonate with optimism, but also with a sense of responsibility. At 50, ECOWAS is irrevocably committed to turn the promise of regional integration into a lived reality for the people of West Africa.