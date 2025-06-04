Launch of the 1st edition of the West African Festival of Arts and Culture (ECOFEST)

30 May, 2025

Dakar – 29 May 2025

The West African artistic community is preparing to vibrate to the rhythm of creativity and cultural diversity with the official launch of the first edition of the West African Festival of Arts and Culture (ECOFEST).

This major cultural event is being organised jointly by the Commissions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), in partnership with the Republic of Senegal. ECOFEST is scheduled for November 2025, under the theme: ‘‘Socio-political changes and crises in West Africa: what can culture do?’’.

This first edition of the festival, a must-attend event for artists, emerging talents and cultural institutions in the region, will be launched at a press conference on Friday 30 May 2025 at 4pm at the AZALAÏ Hotel in Dakar.

The press conference will be jointly hosted by the Senegalese Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Khady Diène GAYE, the UEMOA Commissioner in charge of the Human Development Department, Mamadu Serifo JAQUITE, and the ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs, Fatou SOW SARR.

The main objective of ECOFEST is to ‘promote integration, social cohesion, peace and socio-economic and cultural development in the West African region’.

ECOFEST is a space for meetings, exchanges, sharing and promotion of West African cultural wealth. This festival will highlight various artistic expressions such as music, dance, theatre, visual arts, literature and many other disciplines. It aims to strengthen regional cohesion by promoting diversity and creativity.