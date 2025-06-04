ECOWAS Commemorates 50th Anniversary in Lagos: Reaffirms Commitment to Regional Cooperation

29 May, 2025

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commemorated its 50th anniversary on May 28, 2025, in Lagos—the very city where the Treaty of Lagos was signed by 15 West African Heads of State and Government in 1975. That historic treaty laid the foundation for ECOWAS with the mission to promote economic integration across the region.

To mark the milestone, three events were held: a symbolic Re-Enactment and Signing of the Lagos Declaration by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in the presence of General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founding father; a Commemorative Ceremony; and a Roundtable Conference titled “ECOWAS, an African Model @50: Resilience and Future Prospects.”

Delivering his welcome address, H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, at the commemorative ceremony welcomed dignitaries to Lagos for the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee, reflecting on the region’s journey from post-colonial fragmentation to regional integration. He praised the founding fathers’ vision in establishing ECOWAS as a remedy to underdevelopment, highlighting the Community’s transformation into a model Regional Economic Community with innovative mechanisms like the Community Levy and major initiatives such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and the West African Power Pool.

He called for renewed unity in the face of global uncertainty and regional challenges, including extremism, climate change, and digital disruption. “This time around, we will not miss out. We will be organised under ECOWAS. We will ensure it is fair. We will leverage our scale, unity, youthfulness, and talent. There is no such thing as splendid isolation—only common purpose can meet the challenges of today.” He added.

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, in his remarks, paid homage to the visionary leaders that founded the Community on 28 May 1975. He welcomed dignitaries, Heads of State, partners, and citizens to mark five decades of unity, resilience, and regional cooperation. Reflecting on ECOWAS’ milestones—from the free movement of people and a common external tariff to peacekeeping, regional infrastructure, and human capital development—he underscored its role as the most integrated Regional Economic Community in Africa, serving over 400 million citizens.

Dr. Touray acknowledged the evolving global and regional challenges, including terrorism, political instability, and economic hardship, and called for deeper solidarity and cooperation among Member States.

He stressed that: “This Golden Jubilee does not mark an end. It represents a new beginning—the renewal of a promise of unity, integration, and shared prosperity for another fifty years. It is beautiful and wonderful to be together, because only together can we create the conditions for a bright future for our region.”

In his statement at the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of ECOWAS, General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founding father and former Nigerian Head of State, celebrated fifty years since the signing of the Treaty of Lagos in 1975. He reflected on the vision behind ECOWAS—to unite West African nations for economic integration, peace, and development—and praised the Community’s enduring role in advancing democracy, regional stability, and free movement. He also acknowledged ongoing challenges and called for a renewed commitment to good governance, inclusivity, and regional solidarity.

General Gowon emphasized: “The Treaty of Lagos was more than a legal document; it was a declaration of hope, the formation of a new regional chapter, and a charter of our collective destiny. We envisioned an ECOWAS that would break artificial borders created by colonial administrators, facilitate trade, enable the free movement of people, and promote a culture of peace, understanding, and dialogue across our diverse region.”

He concluded with a powerful call to action: “May the spirit of 1975—of cooperation, solidarity, and hope—never be forgotten. Let us recommit to good governance, inclusivity, and unity. To our youth: the future of West Africa rests in your hands. Defend democracy, build bridges, and carry forward the noble pursuit of regional integration.”

In his keynote address, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, called on West African leaders to uphold and pass on the founding vision of ECOWAS. He emphasized the need to transcend colonial-era borders and foster a stronger sense of regional unity. Paying tribute to past leaders and institutions—especially General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, the only surviving founding father—President Tinubu highlighted the Community’s achievements in peacekeeping, trade liberalization, free movement, and democratic governance.

He stressed the importance of investing in youth and women as key drivers of the region’s future, noting Nigeria’s continued support through initiatives such as the Technical Aid Corps.

“Our young people and women—who form the majority—must be at the heart of ECOWAS development. We must invest deliberately in their education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and leadership. Their success is the key to our future stability and prosperity.” He added.

Looking ahead, President Tinubu urged a renewed commitment to integration and collective progress, calling the Golden Jubilee not just a celebration, but a moment of renewal. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to ECOWAS and encouraged Member States to close ranks and lead the region with courage and clarity.