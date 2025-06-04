Welcome to ECOWAS
Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

29 May, 2025

The Secretary-General extends his warm congratulations to the people of West Africa on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Secretary-General notes that, over the past five decades, ECOWAS has played a vital role in advancing economic cooperation, regional integration, and peace and stability in this rich and vibrant region. From free movement of people and trade liberalization to regional infrastructure projects, conflict resolution, and contributions to peacekeeping, ECOWAS has made remarkable strides towards achieving its vision of an integrated Community of peoples in a peaceful and prosperous region.

The Secretary-General recognizes the strong institutional partnership between the United Nations and ECOWAS, as exemplified by several joint initiatives in the region, including through the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel and the broader United Nations system.

He encourages continued cooperation to preserve hard-won regional gains and mobilize international support to address the challenges and needs of the region.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to ECOWAS, including in support to regional efforts to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the ECOWAS Vision 2050 of an “ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All”.

Member States

Benin
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

