1st Steering Committee Meeting on regional Small Business Coalition in Abuja from 04th to 06th of March, 2024.

07 Mar, 2024

The Private Sector Directorate of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) played host to Delegates from member states, including delegates from the African Union Commission (AU) and UEMOU to the 1st Steering Committee Meeting on regional Small Business Coalition in Abuja from 04th to 06th of March, 2024. This meeting was aimed at promoting and boosting small and medium enterprises in the region.

On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Massandjé TOURE-LITSE had the great pleasure and honor to welcome delegates from member states to an historic occasion of the meeting of the coalition of regional small and medium enterprises and small and medium industries. The coalition is a landmark initiative that aims to foster and enhance regional trade and participation in continental trade among our member states.

In an era marked by unprecedented challenges and opportunities like the global pandemic, the climate crisis, the digital transformation, and the African Continental Free Trade Area are all reshaping the landscape of our economies and societies. To this end, the Commissioner emphasized on the need to leverage our collective strengths and comparative advantages as a region to overcome the barriers and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

It was agreed that the coalition is important and timely, as it presents an opportunity to create a platform for dialogue, cooperation, and innovation among our small and medium enterprises and industries, which are the backbone of our economies and the drivers of our development. We can share best practices, exchange information, access new markets, enhance our competitiveness, and create more jobs and wealth for our people by joining forces.

The importance of active involvement and support from member states to ensure the success of the coalition was reinforced. The need to strengthen the association and mobilize our member states to key into the program by building trust and partnership among ourselves and other stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with the urgency to harmonize our policies, regulations, and standards to facilitate the promotion of small and medium enterprises as well as to monitor and evaluate our progress and impact on a regular basis to make a difference for our region and our continent.