Addressing Transnational Organised Crime: OCWAR-T presents Research and Knowledge Products to ECOWAS

04 Mar, 2024

Addressing Transnational Organised Crime through Research and Knowledge building – OCWAR-T presents Research and Knowledge Products to ECOWAS

The Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb. Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, received the OCWAR-T project coordination team in Abuja, on February 20, 2024.

In December 2023, the Organised Crime: West African Response to Trafficking (OCWAR-T) project officially came to an end. On 20th February, the Coordination Team of the OCWAR-T project, on behalf of its implementing partners, presented to Ambassador. Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah a compendium of research and knowledge products produced within the context of the project.

Ambassador Musah acknowledged the success of the project and the effective coordination of the project with ECOWAS on behalf of the Member States. He noted the critical results the project was able to achieve and added that the research and knowledge products will increase knowledge base, inform policy responses, and build the Community’s resilience to the complexities presented by Transnational Organised Crime (TOC) in the region.

In response, the OCWAR-T delegation noted that improving the knowledge base on TOC activities and illicit trafficking in the ECOWAS region was one of the cardinal objectives of the project. To this end, eleven (11) research studies were commissioned by the ECOWAS Commission between 2021 and 2023 informed by key ECOWAS priorities and emerging thematic issues confronting the region. The research was undertaken by ISS/GI-TOC working closely with the members of the West African Research Network on Organised Crime (WARNOC) established under OCWAR-T. The research reports and policy briefs in English, French and Portuguese will be available on the ECOWAS website.

The team acknowledged the ECOWAS Commission’s commitment to strengthen the regional effort to prevent and manage conflicts and security threats including efforts at addressing transnational organised crime in the ECOWAS region. While thanking the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the delegation also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Directorates of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Early Warning, Legal Affairs and External Relations for the immense support and direction towards the successful implementation of the OCWAR-T project.