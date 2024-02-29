ECOWAS Facilitates Digital Transformation in Fighting Against Substance Abuse in Cabo Verde with Significant Computer Donation to CCAD

Praia, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 – In a landmark gesture to bolster the fight against substance abuse in Cabo Verde, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has generously donated over 70 computers to the Commission for the Coordination of Alcohol and Other Drugs (CCAD). This handover ceremony symbolizes a significant step towards digital enhancement and operational efficiency in combating alcohol and drug challenges within the nation.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Samuel Lamptey, officially handed over the equipment to the National Director of Health of Cabo Verde and representative of CCAD, Dr. Ângela Gomes, in a ceremony attended by government officials, representatives from both entities, and stakeholders in the health sector.

Dr. Lamptey, in his address, highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and support in addressing social issues that affect member states. “This donation is not just a transfer of technology; it is a testament to ECOWAS’s commitment to supporting our member countries in their efforts to improve public health and safety. We believe that by enhancing CCAD’s digital infrastructure, we are contributing to a more effective and efficient fight against the misuse of alcohol and other drugs in Cabo Verde.”

Dr. Ângela Gomes expressed her gratitude towards ECOWAS for the generous donation and emphasized the impact it will have on CCAD’s operations. According to the director, the computers will significantly improve the country´s capacity to manage data, conduct research, and implement programs aimed at reducing the prevalence of substance abuse. It is a major boost to Cabo Verde´s ongoing efforts to promote health and well-being across Cabo Verde.

The donation is part of ECOWAS’s broader initiative to support member states in various sectors, including health, education, and technology, to achieve sustainable development and regional integration. The computers will be distributed across CCAD’s offices and programs throughout Cabo Verde, enhancing their capabilities in data analysis, program management, and digital communication.

The ceremony concluded with a demonstration of the new equipment and discussions on future collaborations between ECOWAS and Cabo Verde in other areas of mutual interest.