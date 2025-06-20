UniPiaget of Cabo Verde and ECREEE Engage in High-Level Workshop on Climate Change

18 Jun, 2025

Praia, Cabo Verde, June 17, 2025 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) actively participated in the International Workshop on Climate Change, Migration and Sustainable Development, held on June 17, 2025, at the University Jean Piaget of Cabo Verde. The event was organized by UniPiaget’s Inter-University Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies on Migration, Gender and Sustainable Development, in partnership with the AfriquEuropa project, with support from the ECOWAS Representation in Cabo Verde, as part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS.

The workshop gathered national and international experts to explore the urgent and complex interlinkages between migration, climate change, and sustainable development, with a focus on knowledge-sharing and policy dialogue. The event was held in a hybrid format and featured two thematic panels focused on challenges, best practices, and local development strategies.

In her opening remarks, Prof. Joanita Rodrigues, Dean of UniPiaget, highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change and migration in a manner that is “multidisciplinary, comprehensive, and humanized,” emphasizing that these global issues require visionary and collaborative approaches across sectors.

Representing ECREEE, Ms. Monica Maduekwe delivered a presentation highlighting the Centre’s work in the areas of climate change mitigation and adaptation. Her intervention underlined ECREEE’s commitment to supporting ECOWAS Member States in building resilient, low-carbon energy systems that promote social inclusion, sustainable economic growth, and environmental stewardship.

The workshop provided a platform for ECREEE to share best practices, while reinforcing its ongoing support for policy and programmatic initiatives that contribute to climate resilience and sustainable energy access — all of which are essential components of sustainable development across West Africa.