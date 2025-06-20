ECOWAS and NIGERIA discuss an action plan to contribute to the effectiveness of the Sèmè-Kraké juxtaposed checkpoint

18 Jun, 2025

As part of its efforts to improve the free movement of people and goods, strengthen economic integration and facilitate regional trade, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission organised a consultation meeting on Monday 16th of June 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, with officials from the relevant Nigerian agencies and ministries on measures to improve the operation of the Sèmè-Kraké juxtaposed checkpoint (JCP).

The meeting enabled participants to review a series of documents designed to ensure better operation of this post located on the border between Benin and Nigeria. These include the bilateral agreement signed on the 12th of May 2022 in Cotonou between the two countries on the division of responsibilities for the operation and management of the post and the manual of operating procedures for the Sèmè-Kraké infrastructure.

The participants also discussed other aspects relating to management, financing, interconnectivity, facilities and equipment, the state of the infrastructure and related services at the Sèmè-Kraké juxtaposed checkpoint. Other items on the meeting agenda related to the facilitation of controls and checkpoints on the Lagos-Sèmè corridor, one of the busiest corridors in the West African region, as well as highlights of the working visit made to the Sèmè-Kraké border on the 7th of May 2025 by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, the Beninese and Nigerian authorities.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Director of Transport of the ECOWAS Commission, Chris Appiah, and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, Ambassador Musah Sani Nuhu.

It should be noted that the Sèmè-Kraké juxtaposed checkpoint (PCJ), on the border between Benin and Nigeria, was inaugurated on the 23rd of October 2018, by the then Presidents of Benin, Patrice Talon and Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

It is part of the Regional Transport Facilitation Programme adopted by the 26th Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Dakar, Senegal in 2003.

The Sèmè-Kraké JCP, located some thirty kilometres from Cotonou, Benin’s economic capital, is intended to help facilitate border formalities between Benin and Nigeria in the context of the regional protocol on the free movement of people and goods, which forms the basis of West African integration.

It is of strategic importance and situated on the Abidjan-Lagos corridor, which accounts for 70% of all transit trade in West Africa. The corridor is also an integral part of the trans-African road network.