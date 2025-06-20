ECOWAS to hold regional youth conference in Senegal from the 1st to 3rd of July, 2025

From the 1st to 3rd of July 2025, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be holding its Regional Youth Forum in Saly Portudal, Senegal, under the theme: “Engaging ECOWAS for a new vision of youth”. This high-level meeting will bring together young leaders, representatives of youth organisations, political decision-makers and regional and international experts. It will provide an inclusive platform for dialogue on the challenges and opportunities facing young people in the ECOWAS region, particularly in the areas of employment, entrepreneurship, education and vocational training.

The conference is part of the celebrations marking the fiftieth anniversary of ECOWAS, and marks an essential stage in the regional organisation’s determination to strengthen the active participation of young people in building a peaceful, integrated and prosperous West Africa. They illustrate the ambition to forge a new regional vision, placing young people at the heart of social, economic and political transformation.

The main objective of this initiative is to create a space for direct dialogue between young people and ECOWAS, in order to harmonise points of view on the issues faced by young people in the region, and to co-construct concrete solutions to encourage their socio-economic development and civic participation.

The Saly meeting is the culmination of a series of pilot national consultations organised in several West African capitals, including Cotonou (Benin), Accra (Ghana), Yamoussoukro (Côte d’Ivoire) and Dakar (Senegal). These consultations laid the foundations for a participatory and regional process, of which the regional meetings are the concrete expression.

Through this initiative, ECOWAS is reaffirming its commitment to developing innovative strategies and defining shared priorities to strengthen the involvement of young people in local, national and regional governance. This conference reflects this vision, considering young people not only as beneficiaries, but also as key players in the development of the region. Organised under the coordination of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (EYSDC), the conclusions of this conference will feed into the development of a strategic roadmap, in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050, and will lay the foundations for a new regional policy dedicated to youth.