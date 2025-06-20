Four new ambassadors present letters of credence to ECOWAS Commission President

18 Jun, 2025

Four new ambassadors present letters of credence to ECOWAS Commission President

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received Letters of Credence from four newly appointed ambassadors during an official accreditation ceremony held at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja. The occasion underscores ECOWAS’s ongoing commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and deepening international cooperation across the West African sub-region.

The new envoys formally accredited to ECOWAS include: H.E. Andrey Podelyshev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation, H.E. Pasquale Salvaggio, High Commissioner of Canada, H.E. Mersole J. Mellejor, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines and H.E. Patrick Egloff, Ambassador of Switzerland.

During the ceremony, President Touray congratulated the diplomats on their appointments and warmly welcomed them to the ECOWAS community. He assured them of his full support in the successful execution of their diplomatic missions and expressed optimism about building upon the longstanding relationships between ECOWAS and their respective countries.

In subsequent bilateral discussions, President Touray explored opportunities for enhanced collaboration aligned with the Commission’s four strategic objectives. These include promoting good governance, economic integration, peace and security, and sustainable development across the region. He emphasized ECOWAS’s readiness to expand partnerships that contribute to shared prosperity and lasting peace for the citizens of West Africa.

“The Commission is fully committed to working closely with your countries to build stronger ties and deliver meaningful results for our people,” President Touray stated. “We appreciate your continued support in advancing peace, stability, and economic development across our region.”

The ceremony reaffirmed ECOWAS’s dedication to fostering international cooperation and solidifying diplomatic relationships that support its mission of regional integration and sustainable growth.