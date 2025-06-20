ECOWAS Launches €105 Million Regional Initiatives to Strengthen Peace, Security, and Economic Integration In West Africa

ECOWAS Launches €105 Million Regional Initiatives to Strengthen Peace, Security, and Economic Integration In West Africa with Support from EU, Germany, and Spain

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with the European Union (EU), the Governments of Germany and Spain, and key international development agencies, has launched four landmark initiatives valued at over €105 million. These projects aim to bolster peace and security, improve institutional capacity, and enhance trade and economic integration across the West African region.

The launch event, held at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, was attended by high-level representatives from ECOWAS, the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the German and Spanish Embassies, and implementing partners including GIZ, UNIDO, ITC, Expertise France, and AECID.

Four EU-funded initiatives, supported by Germany and Spain and implemented with partners like GIZ, UNIDO, ITC, Expertise France, and AECID, aim to strengthen ECOWAS in key areas:

ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance Project (EPSG): Enhances conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and democratic governance.

Institutional Support to ECOWAS Phase II (ISE II): Improves the capacity and sustainability of ECOWAS institutions and partnerships.

Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access (ATCMA) – ECOWAS Component: Boosts regional trade competitiveness and market access.

AfCFTA – Trade in Services Component: Promotes service sector exports under the AfCFTA framework.

These programmes underscore the deepening collaboration between ECOWAS and its European partners, reflecting a shared commitment to democratic governance, regional integration, peace, and prosperity for all West Africans.

In his keynote address, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the EU, Germany, and Spain for their steadfast support. He reiterated ECOWAS’ commitment to fostering regional stability, sustainable development, and citizen-centred governance through inclusive and strategic partnerships.

“These initiatives will not only strengthen our institutions and economies but will also deepen the ties of cooperation and solidarity among our peoples. Together, we can address the pressing challenges facing our region—from terrorism and insecurity to climate change and migration—with resilience and unity,” Dr. Touray stated.

Representatives from the EU and partner countries, including Mr. Gautier Mignot, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Annett Günther of the German Embassy, and Mrs. Maria Higon Velasco (tbc) of the Spanish Embassy, emphasized that the launched projects represent long-term investments in the stability, economic development, and future of the West African region.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting ECOWAS’ vision of a peaceful, integrated, and economically vibrant West Africa—one that upholds good governance, human rights, environmental sustainability, gender equality, and the potential of digital transformation.

They also emphasized that these projects represent investments not only in institutional strengthening but also in improving the lives and livelihoods of West African citizens, contributing to regional stabilization and peace, democratic transition and good governance, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, decent job creation and digital transformation, environmental protection and climate action, gender equality and human rights, as well as enhanced cooperation on migration and displacement.