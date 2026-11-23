The President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Mr Alassane OUATTARA, received the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, General Birame DIOP, in audience on Friday 20th of November 2026 in Abidjan.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the Organisation’s main priorities, notably the consolidation of peace and security within the Community, the deepening of economic integration and the single currency project. Discussions also focused on the Commission’s operations, the strengthening of its governance and the mobilisation of the resources required to implement Community programmes.

The Head of State was accompanied by Ms Nialé KABA, Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mr Fidèle SARASSORO, Minister and Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic; Mr Adama DOSSO, Minister attached to the Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with responsibility for African Integration and Ivorians Abroad; and Ms Masséré TOURE-KONE, Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Commission was accompanied by Dr Kalilou SYLLA, Commissioner for Internal Services of the ECOWAS Commission; Ambassador Lhare DIOUF, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire; and Ambassador Sandra FOLQUET, Political and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the Commission.

During the meeting, the President of the Commission outlined concerns relating to human resources management, the improvement of staff working and living conditions, and the strengthening of the institution’s financial governance. In particular, he emphasised the importance of mobilising revenue from the Community levy in order to provide ECOWAS with sufficient resources to ensure it is functioning and to implement its projects and programmes.

General Birame DIOP welcomed President Alassane OUATTARA’s advice, guidance and support on these various issues. He also expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for the facilities provided to ECOWAS in Côte d’Ivoire, notably the provision of premises housing the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and the ECOWAS Resident Representation.

Turning to the regional situation, the Commission President welcomed the Head of State’s support for efforts to restore relations of trust with the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Referring to the single currency project, the ECO, he reiterated the Organisation’s ambition to launch it in 2027. He also reaffirmed the determination of ECOWAS leaders to accelerate regional economic integration, promote good governance and the rule of lawsand sustainably consolidate peace and security within the Community.