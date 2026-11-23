On 18th November 2026, the Resident Representation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Senegal undertook a support mission to the National Institute for the Education and Training of Blind Young People (INEFJA) in Thiès. This activity forms part of a vocational training programme aimed at empowering current and former residents of the institute.

In collaboration with the Agency for the Development of Social Marketing (ADEMAS), the mission was supported by the honourable Members of the ECOWAS Parliament from Senegal, Guy Marius SAGNA and Ismaela WONE.

This initiative aims to promote the social inclusion of blind and visually impaired young people by offering them concrete opportunities for vocational training and apprenticeships.

The Commission, through its Resident Representation in Senegal, intends to facilitate their social and professional integration through income-generating activities tailored to their abilities and needs.

With this in mind, the project envisages the establishment of units for soap production and the recycling of used Braille paper. These activities will enable beneficiaries to acquire technical skills, gain an introduction to product processing and make the most of available resources. They also encourage good environmental practices.

The support provided by the Honourable Members of Parliament Guy Marius SAGNA and Ismaela WONE demonstrates the ECOWAS Parliament’s interest in initiatives in favour of people with disabilities. Their presence underlines the importance of promoting actions aimed at reducing inequalities, ensuring equal opportunities and facilitating labour market integration for all.

The ECOWAS Resident Representation in Senegal thus reaffirms its commitment to the most vulnerable sections of society in pursuit of inclusive regional integration, based on human dignity, equal opportunities and the realisation of every individual’s potential.