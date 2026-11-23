As part of his official visit to Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency General Birame DIOP, President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, met on Thursday 19th of November, 2026 in Abidjan with the heads and staff of the Community’s institutions, agencies and bodies established in the country.

The meeting was attended by Dr Kalilou SYLLA, ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services; His Excellency Dr Khare DIOUF, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire; the Political and Diplomatic Adviser; the Economic Adviser; as well as the directors-general and heads of the various Community bodies. Those represented included the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), the Brunei Charter, GIABA, CRESMAO, CSCRAO, the Regional Animal Health Centre and the ECOWAS National Office in Côte d’Ivoire.

On this occasion, the Commission President presented the ‘3-6-9 Vision’, which structures the strategic priorities of his term of office around three pillars: restoring trust, accelerating regional integration and strengthening the implementation of Community programmes. He emphasised unity and solidarity amongst Member States, institutional cohesion and the promotion of dialogue.

Addressing officials and staff, he called for greater synergy between ECOWAS structures. He emphasised the importance of teamwork, mutual respect and collective responsibility in translating the Community’s commitments into concrete results for the benefit of the people of West Africa.

The various institutions and agencies then presented their mandates, areas of intervention, key achievements and future prospects. These presentations highlighted the diversity of activities carried out in Côte d’Ivoire and provided an opportunity to discuss each entity’s contribution to the implementation of the 3-6-9 Vision.

The morning in Grand-Bassam concluded with a tour of the WAHO’s temporary premises, followed by a visit to the construction site of its permanent headquarters, both located within the VITIB complex.

This meeting and these visits form part of the drive to strengthen the coordination of Community interventions and to mobilise all teams towards a more effective ECOWAS that is closer to the people.