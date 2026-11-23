New York, United States of America, 9 November 2026 – The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Oluwatosin Anthony Ogunjimi, met with Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, who serves as Chair of the UN Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) and Member of the C-34 Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations.

The meeting focused on regional cooperation, border-related challenges, peace and security, and opportunities to advance West Africa’s development priorities through closer engagement between ECOWAS and Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

During the discussions, the Vice-President outlined the priorities of the Commission’s new management and conveyed the goodwill of the President of the ECOWAS Commission. He also acknowledged Nigeria’s continued contribution to regional integration, peace and security.

Both officials exchanged views on border management and the importance of cooperation among ECOWAS Member States in addressing shared security challenges while facilitating economic activities and the movement of people and goods across the region.

Discussions also covered financial governance, sustainable development financing and effective resource management. Drawing on his leadership of the UN Fifth Committee, Ambassador Ibrahim shared perspectives on budget negotiations and institutional financial management. His responsibilities relating to United Nations peacekeeping also provided a relevant context for discussions on regional peace and security.

The meeting formed part of the Vice-President’s working mission to New York from 9 to 10 November 2026, aimed at reinforcing diplomatic engagement with Member States and international partners and advancing ECOWAS priorities within the United Nations system.