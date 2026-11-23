The sixth meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Presidential Task Force on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme was held on 20th November 2026 in Abidjan, in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, chaired by H.E. Mr Adama Coulibaly, Minister for the Economy, Finance and the Budget of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Chair of the Ministerial Committee. The meeting was marked by the active participation of H.E. General Birame Diop, President of the ECOWAS Commission, who reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to accelerating the process of regional monetary integration.

The purpose of the meeting was to examine priority issues relating to preparations for the gradual, inclusive and effective implementation of the ECO by 2027. It formed part of the preparations for the sixth meeting of the Presidential Task Force, held under the theme: “Accelerating priority reforms and consolidating the political consensus in favour of the gradual, inclusive and effective implementation of the ECO by 2027”. Discussions also focused on strengthening the political consensus, accelerating macroeconomic and structural reforms, and finalising the institutional and operational arrangements necessary for the launch of the single currency.

The opening ceremony was attended by the finance ministers and central bank governors of the ECOWAS member states. Also in attendance were the President of the WAEMU Commission, the President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the Directors-General of the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA) and the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), as well as experts and technical and financial partners.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, H.E. General Birame Diop, expressed his thanks to H.E. Mr Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and Chair of the Presidential Task Force, as well as to the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire, for the warm welcome extended to the delegations. He recalled that the vision of a monetary union, championed by Member States for over forty years, has withstood crises, external shocks and successive delays.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission emphasised that the question is no longer whether monetary integration is desirable, but rather how to mobilise the political commitment, institutional mechanisms and technical capacities required to make the Monetary Union a reality. He presented the ECO as a strategic instrument for deeper regional integration, designed to facilitate cross-border trade, stimulate investment, strengthen regional value chains and promote financial inclusion across a region of more than 400 million people.

H.E. General Birame Diop urged participants to approach the deliberations with openness, pragmatism and a spirit of compromise. He pointed out that future generations will judge the region on its ability to turn ambitions into concrete results, particularly through the establishment of a monetary union dedicated to shared development, stability and prosperity. He also referred to the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS), held this week in Freetown, in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

On behalf of H.E. Mr Alassane Ouattara and the Ivorian Government, H.E. Adama Coulibaly welcomed the delegations. He emphasised that the region is at a crossroads as the 2027 deadline for the phased launch of the ECO approaches. Against an international backdrop marked by geopolitical tensions, insecurity in the sub-region, rising interest rates and inflation, he called for greater coordination of macroeconomic policies and the acceleration of structural reforms.

On the basis of the report by the Technical Committee, which met in Abidjan from 17 to 19 November 2026, the Ministerial Committee examined the 2027–2030 Agenda, the strategic and operational framework for the phased introduction of the ECO. It also considered the designation of the host country and the governance arrangements for the future Central Bank of West Africa (BCAO), the selection of the host country for the components of the ECOWAS payment and settlement system, as well as the selection of the host country for the ECOWAS Solidarity and Stabilisation Fund and the arrangements for its governance.

The conclusions of the Ministerial Committee will be submitted to the Presidential Task Force for consideration and decision. ECOWAS reaffirms its determination to continue, together with all Member States, the reforms necessary for the gradual, inclusive and effective implementation of the ECO from 2027.