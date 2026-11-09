THE ECOWAS RESIDENT REPRESENTATION IN SENEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARIANS MOBILIZE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL PRESERVATION AND MENTAL HEALTH ENHANCEMENT IN SAINT-LOUIS

As part of its mission to the Saint-Louis region, the Resident Representation, accompanied by Honorable ECOWAS Parliamentarians Guy Marius SAGNA and Ismaela WONE, conducted several activities aimed at supporting local initiatives for sustainable development and population well-being.

On November 4, 2026, the Resident Representation extended its support to the Khor green space development and mangrove enhancement project by donating a pirogue bearing ECOWAS colors to the “Les Éco Gardes de Khor” Economic Interest Group (EIG).

The ceremony was held under the authority of Her Excellency Mrs. Zelma NOBRE FASSINOU, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, in the presence of the Honorable Parliamentarians. This joint effort mobilized local administrative and university authorities in Saint-Louis. The commitment of Community institutions to local initiatives contributes to environmental preservation, ecosystem protection, and the promotion of sustainable development.

This initiative also served to raise public awareness about the consequences of environmental pollution and the importance of maintaining a healthy living environment. The deployment of the pirogue will enable eco-tourism excursions, highlighting the richness of the mangrove while boosting ECOWAS visibility on the ground. This support from the Commission, provided through the Resident Representation, creates a revenue-generating opportunity for youth and women in the Khor area of Saint-Louis.

Furthermore, on November 5, 2026, the ECOWAS delegation visited the Mental Health Unit at Gaston Berger University (UGB) in Saint-Louis, following an equipment donation made in 2025.

This visit provided an opportunity to assess the unit’s operational status as it transitions into a West African regional laboratory for patient care. On this occasion, the delegation engaged with facility leadership regarding achieved results, equipment utilization conditions, and prospects for expanding offered services. A guided tour of the facilities, featuring demonstrations of the therapeutic equipment, also allowed for a clearer assessment of the unit’s capacity and the services provided to beneficiaries.

Through these various interventions, the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Senegal reaffirms its commitment to supporting community initiatives that contribute to improving living conditions, promoting health, and preserving natural heritage.