ECOWAS MARKS A NEW MILESTONE FOR REGIONAL ANIMAL HEALTH IN GUINEA-BISSAU

The ECOWAS Commission and the Government of Guinea-Bissau held an official ceremony on November 6, 2026, in Bissau for the handover of keys and the signing of the transfer declaration for the premises of the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), now established in Alto Bandim, Bissau. This step marks a major advancement in the relocation process of the Centre and in strengthening regional mechanisms for the prevention, surveillance, and control of animal and zoonotic diseases.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the Director of Administration and General Services, representing the ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services; the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau; the Minister of Justice and Human Rights; the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; as well as government, diplomatic, and international organization representatives. The event was highlighted by the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the official handover of keys, and a tour of the new premises. ECOWAS commended the commitment of the Bissau-Guinean authorities and reaffirmed its determination to make the RAHC a regional center of excellence in support of food security, the “One Health” approach, and regional integration.

The Bissau-Guinean authorities welcomed the trust placed in their country through the establishment of the RAHC in Bissau and reaffirmed their commitment to fully support its operations. They also assured their continued backing for initiatives aimed at facilitating the Centre’s mission and enhancing its reach in service of regional integration and the “One Health” approach.