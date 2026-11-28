The Permanent Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the African Union (AU), His Excellency Ambassador Abdou KOLLEY, received in audience on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Mr. Hervé KUATE, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to the AU and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). The meeting took place in the presence of the Political Advisor to the ECOWAS Permanent Representation.

During the discussions, Mr. Hervé KUATE commended the exemplary commitment of ECOWAS, particularly through the allocation of dedicated financial resources for the care of refugees, internally displaced persons, and stateless persons within its Member States, in close collaboration with UNHCR. He also welcomed the significant progress made toward the upcoming adoption of a regional policy framework on asylum.

Furthermore, the UNHCR Representative informed his host of preparations for a high-level event on the sidelines of the next African Union Summit. This initiative will aim to highlight regional best practices and further promote the socio-economic inclusion of refugees.

For his part, Ambassador Abdou KOLLEY acknowledged the quality and exemplary nature of the partnership between ECOWAS and UNHCR. He reiterated the full readiness of the Permanent Representation to accompany and support upcoming initiatives.