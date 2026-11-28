The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Mr Anthony Oluwatosin Ogunjimi, received a delegation from the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria, led by His Excellency Mr Félix Costales Artieda, Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja on the 26th of November 2026.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Ambassador to congratulate and welcome the Vice-President and the entire new management team of the ECOWAS Commission. He also reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to deepening cooperative relations between his country and ECOWAS, whilst expressing his interest in the Commission’s implementation plan for the ‘‘3-6-9’’ strategy.

His Excellency Félix Costales Artieda was accompanied by Ms Lara de la Peña Fernández, Deputy Head of Mission at the Spanish Embassy; Mr Santiago Ormeno Garcia, Head of Spanish Cooperation; and Ms Marta Avalos, an official at the Directorate-General for Foreign Policy of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, Vice-President Ogunjimi welcomed the visit and reaffirmed the Commission’s determination, under the leadership of its President, General Birame Diop, to enhance ECOWAS’s influence and realise its vision for 2050.

He explained that, to achieve this objective, the new leadership had structured its work around nine key pillars, grouped into three main priorities: restoring confidence, accelerating regional integration and strengthening the implementation of Community programmes.

The Vice-President also referred to ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening its institutions through a strategic retreat, which will enable the development of a concrete action plan aimed at improving their efficiency and performance.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties welcomed the quality of the discussions and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening collaboration between Spain and ECOWAS, for the benefit of peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.