The ECOWAS Resident Representative and Head of Mission in The Gambia, Madam Namizata Meite SANGARE, has presented cheques totalling US$480,000 to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Gambia and six other government institutions and civil society organisations, as ECOWAS financial support for a successful 5th December 2026 presidential election in the country.

Describing the grants as a gesture of solidarity and ECOWAS’ commitment to the conduct of credible, transparent and peaceful elections in the country and across the region, she urged the recipient agencies at a ceremony in her office on Wednesday 25 November to “utilise the grant prudently and responsibly.”

The other recipients include the National Human Rights Commission, the Gambia Bar Association, the National Coordination Centre for Response Mechanism (NCCRM), Peace Ambassadors, and The Gambia Press Union (GPU). Others are the West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), the Association of NGOs (TANGO), and the Gambian chapter of the Inter-Africa Network for Women, Media, Gender and Development (FAMEDEV).

FAMEDEV said that it would use the grant to set up a novel Women-led Election Observatory and Early Warning Mechanism for conflict prevention, as part of efforts to promote political inclusivity for improved participation and representation of women, youth and people with disabilities in the political and electoral process and decision-making.

The IEC Chairman, Mr Joseph COLLEY, thanked ECOWAS for the financial support, which he said would be used for the training of 8,851 polling staff for the December election.

Authorised by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, General Birame DIOP (rtd), the support comes under the ECOWAS 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance on assistance to Member States holding elections.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Madam Francess Piagie ALGHALI, and the Director of Political Affairs, Dr Babatunde AFOLABI, the Head of Electoral Assistance, Mr Serigne KA, explained that the grant was part of various supports provided to Member States holding elections. Other support provided in The Gambia, he said, included technical and logistical assistance and training on result tabulation and transmission, promoting women and youth participation, inclusiveness, and voter education and sensitisation.

ECOWAS has a peace stabilisation Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) and undertook a fact-finding mission to the country last June in conjunction with the African Union and the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) ahead of the December poll.

It has meanwhile deployed long-term election observers in the country since 10 November, to be joined before the election by their short-term colleagues. The combined Election Observation Mission is headed by Cabo Verde’s former Prime Minister, Dr José Ulisses DE PINA CORREIA E SILVA.