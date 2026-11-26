The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has officially opened the deliberation meeting of the independent Jury for the second edition of the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award. The meeting holds from the 23rd to the 28th of November 2026, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, the week-long session brings together seasoned media professionals from across West Africa to evaluate submissions and select winners ahead of the official award ceremony.

Building on the maiden edition held in Banjul, The Gambia, in July 2025 to commemorate ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary, the award recognizes outstanding journalism that promotes regional integration, peace, security, democracy and sustainable development.

Delivering the opening address on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency General Birame Diop, the Director of Communication, Mr. Joel Ahofodji, underscored the vital role of ethical journalism as a public good in an era of rapid disinformation.

“This award goes far beyond a simple reward, it is a recognition of the fundamental role played by the men and women of the media in shaping our societies,” Addressing the members of the jury, he added: “It will be your responsiblity to identify journalistic works that stand out not only for their technical quality but also for their contribution to promoting the values upheld by ECOWAS: peace, security, good governance, inclusion, sustainable development and regional integration.”

Serving as President of the Jury for the second consecutive year, Professor Abdoulie Gassama reaffirmed the panel’s commitment to impartiality, rigor and transparency as they assess entries produced by journalists across the sub-region.

“Being professionals ourselves, our utmost task is to be transparent, fair, and objective in our assessment so that whoever is selected to be the winner deserves the award” Professor Gassama noted. He emphasized the critical role journalism plays in influencing public decisions, fostering civic engagement and holding institutions accountable.

The second edition of the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award is supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), In their remarks GIZ commended the ECOWAS Directorate of Communication for sustaining the initiative for a second consecutive year. “The credibility of the Award depends on the credibility of its selection process. Your independence, professional judgement and commitment to fair and transparent deliberations will be essential to establishing its reputation among journalists across the region.”

During the six-day deliberation, the Jury is evaluating shortlisted works across four thematic areas: Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, Economic Affairs and Agriculture and Humanitarian and Social Affairs. Entries are judged on relevance to ECOWAS values, journalistic rigor, societal impact, originality and adherence to ethical standards. Winners selected by the jury will be honored at the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award ceremony scheduled to take place in early 2027.

Through this Award of Excellence, ECOWAS reaffirms its conviction that the media are strategic partners in building a more stable, prosperous and integrated West Africa.