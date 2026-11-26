The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Oluwatosin Anthony Ogunjimi, received Ambassador Dapo Oyewole, Secretary-General of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), and his delegation at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja on 18 November 2026.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss closer institutional cooperation and explore areas of mutual interest, particularly parliamentary engagement, regional connectivity and youth leadership development.

Ambassador Oyewole congratulated the Vice-President on his appointment and presented CoSPAL’s mandate and initiatives to strengthen cooperation among African legislatures. He highlighted the organisation’s efforts to encourage parliamentary action to address barriers to intra-African air travel, reduce travel costs and improve connectivity across the continent.

He also introduced the CoSPAL Young Leaders Program, an initiative aimed at developing the capacities of emerging public sector leaders, particularly within legislative institutions. Ambassador Oyewole extended an invitation to ECOWAS to participate in CoSPAL’s 4th Annual General Assembly, scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 December 2026 in Monrovia, Liberia.

In his response, the Vice-President commended CoSPAL’s initiatives and welcomed efforts to improve regional mobility. He highlighted the Commission’s commitment to strengthening regional connectivity, particularly through ongoing efforts to improve the movement of persons and goods along the Lagos–Abidjan Corridor, as part of the broader regional integration agenda.

Both sides expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation between ECOWAS and CoSPAL, particularly in promoting parliamentary engagement, regional mobility and youth leadership development.