The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to the promotion of cultural expression and the development of the creative industries in West Africa through its participation in the 16th edition of the Biennale de l’Art Africain Contemporain (DAK’ART 2026), taking place in Dakar, Senegal, from 19 November to 19 December 2026.

Held under the theme “(Anti)fragilité: Arts of Repair and Counter-Shock Strategies”, the official opening ceremony of the DAK’ART 2026, was presided over by the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar FAYE, at the “Ancient Palais de Justice”, Dakar, on 19th November, 2026. Critical of the role of art and culture, His Excellency FAYE emphasised on the vision of Senegal to reclaim ownership of artistic histories, narratives and cultural institutions, while making culture a driver of identity, economic value and youth employment.

DAK’ART, held every two years, is an important and strategic platform designed to valorise and promote artistic expressions in Africa. It aligns directly with ECOWAS’s intervention in cultural development, particularly the protection and promotion of cultural expression and diversity, and the development of CCIs and the regional market for cultural goods and services.

In recognition of her outstanding artistic excellence and contribution to the promotion of contemporary visual arts in West Africa, the Commission, through the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, conferred the ECOWAS Integration Prize for Best Artistic Creator in West Africa on Vanessa Amoah OPOKU from Ghana. The Prize, comprising a trophy, a plaque and a cash award of Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$5,000), celebrates Vanessa’s artistic work exploring the theme of migration and its socio-cultural implications and impact on individuals, communities and regional integration.

ECOWAS’s participation reaffirms the Commission’s commitment to identifying and celebrating artistic excellence across its Member States, while positioning arts and culture as strategic instruments of regional integration, social cohesion and inclusive economic growth. The Commission was represented by Atabo DAVID, the Head of Arts and Culture Division.