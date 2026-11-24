The Executive Director of the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), Mr. Konlani Kanfitin, and his team were received in an audience on Thursday, November 19, 2026, by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Benin, Mr. Adin Yéton Bloukounon Goubalan. The meeting provided an opportunity to present the main results of the Regional Agricultural Market Integration Programme (PRIMA), coordinated by ECOWAS and implemented in Benin and Togo with financial support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

This audience was part of ARAA’s efforts to strengthen political ownership and consolidate its regional dimension. It highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the authorities of the two countries to facilitate the movement of agricultural and livestock products, reduce trade barriers, and improve stakeholders’ access to markets. The discussions also addressed the challenges of cross-border trade and prospects for strengthening agricultural exchanges between the two countries, as part of a stronger regional integration dynamic.

On this occasion, the Executive Director recalled ARAA’s mission of ensuring the technical implementation of regional programmes and investment plans under the Regional Agricultural Policy (ECOWAP). To date, ARAA coordinates 18 major projects and programmes, including PRIMA, which aims to stimulate regional agricultural trade, create jobs for women and young people, and increase incomes while improving food security and nutrition.

Through the regional coordination of PRIMA, ECOWAS, in support of Benin and Togo, ensures consistency with national approaches and provides factual technical information and data on cross-border trade and market integration along subregional trade corridors covering the border areas between the two countries.

The Regional Coordinator of PRIMA, Mr. Brahima Cissé, then presented the main results achieved after three years of implementation, with particular emphasis on the achievements of the regional component coordinated by ARAA.

These achievements include a baseline study on marketing channels and trade barriers between Benin and Togo, the preparation of five harmonized documents, and the development of two digital applications for monitoring and managing cross-border trade flows and trade-related barriers. A technical bulletin on regional trade, the monitoring of cross-border flows, and trade barriers is also produced at the regional level. Direct and stronger dialogue now takes place between state and non-state stakeholders through the operation of 10 corridor consultation frameworks.

He also presented the results of the Road Transport Facilitation Operation, conducted in collaboration with AOCTAH. During its pilot phase on one corridor, the initiative reduced the unofficial costs borne by economic operators by approximately 80%. This result was made possible through the interventions of institutional focal points mobilized to help resolve the difficulties encountered along trade routes.

Minister Adin Yéton Bloukounon Goubalan commended ARAA’s efforts to ensure continuity in the implementation of PRIMA, as well as the support provided to Benin under the programme. He recommended considering a programme of ongoing assistance to national institutions to ensure the sustainability of the valuable initiatives undertaken.

For its part, the Beninese side reaffirmed its willingness to mobilize national stakeholders involved in cross-border trade in order to facilitate interregional exchanges, particularly the import and export of agricultural products.

For ECOWAS and ARAA, the meeting made it possible to share the strategic orientations needed to remove structural obstacles to regional trade and strengthen dialogue with the Beninese authorities.