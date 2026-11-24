As part of his official visit to Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. General Birame DIOP, President of the ECOWAS Commission, met on 19th November 2026 with young people and representatives of youth organisations, in the presence of Mamadou TOURÉ, Minister for Youth Development, Vocational Integration and Civic Service, and Adama DOSSO, Minister of State for African Integration and Ivorians Abroad.

Also taking part in the meeting were Professor Vincent PITCHE, Director-General of WAHO, H.E. Mr Khare DIOUF, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, Ambassador Isabelle Sandra FOLQUET, Political and Diplomatic Adviser to the Chairperson of the Commission, Professor Priscilla TWUMASI-BAFFOUR, Economic Adviser, and Mr Saïd DOSSO, Chief of Staff to Minister Adama DOSSO.

The President of the Commission outlined the prospects for consolidating the achievements of Vision 2050 and the need to breathe new life into regional integration. He presented his ‘3-6-9 Vision’, centred on three pillars: restoring trust, accelerating integration and translating commitments into tangible results. This vision is based on six opportunities and nine strategic priorities, with a particular focus on young people.

The discussions addressed young people’s participation in community governance, their integration into the labour market, entrepreneurship, and access to opportunities offered by ECOWAS institutions, the promotion of women’s leadership, peace and security, free movement and the prevention of irregular migration also attracted particular interest. The proposal for an ECOWAS Youth Parliament and the strengthening of ECOWAS clubs in universities were raised.

In response to the concerns raised, the President emphasised the importance of young people’s active and responsible participation in community-building. He encouraged young people to cultivate self-confidence, a spirit of service and solidarity, whilst reaffirming his commitment to an inclusive ECOWAS that is close to its people and serves their aspirations.

At the end of the meeting, he reiterated that ECOWAS belongs to its peoples and invited youth organisations to continue the dialogue with the Commission, in particular through its Political and Diplomatic Adviser, in order to ensure that the concerns raised are followed up.