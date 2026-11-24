The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission organized a three-day Regional Baseline Data Collection and Analysis Workshop for Humanitarian Needs Assessment and Response Planning, themed “Build Back Better Initiative” from the 10th to 12th of November 2026 at Zuma Rock Resort, Niger State, Nigeria.

Declaring the workshop officially open, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Professor Nassirou Bako-Arifari, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to advancing an “ECOWAS of the People”, placing citizens’ needs, dignity and well-being at the centre of regional humanitarian interventions.

The Commissioner underscored the importance of translating regional solidarity into tangible improvements in the lives of vulnerable populations. He urged Member States to prioritise evidence-based, people-centred interventions and ensure the transparent and effective utilisation of the ECOWAS Disaster Relief Fund, particularly through the proposed 2027 Build Back Better Humanitarian Response Programme. He further reiterated the imperative of sustainability in the utilisation of the Fund, emphasising interventions that deliver lasting benefits, strengthen local capacities and reduce communities’ vulnerability to future humanitarian crises.

Convened by the ECOWAS Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, the workshop brought together representatives of Member States, technical experts and relevant stakeholders to assess humanitarian needs, strengthen baseline data, review country proposals and establish priorities for coordinated regional humanitarian response.

The initiative reinforces ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening disaster resilience, promoting sustainable recovery and ensuring that regional humanitarian assistance delivers measurable and lasting benefits to communities across West Africa.