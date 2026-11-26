The Transport Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission is taking decisive steps to enhance road transport governance in Member States. This builds on existing regional policies, regulations and directives agreed among ECOWAS Member States in the areas of road safety, overload control, road maintenance, road information systems and road asset management. Accordingly, the Commission embarked on missions to Member States to assess the level of implementation of Community Road Transport instruments and identify priorities for coordinated actions at national and regional levels.

Conducted under the ECOWAS Road Transport Governance Project, supported by the European Union, the mission forms part of the Commission’s efforts to strengthen transport governance and support Member States in uniformly implementing agreed regional policies and instruments.

The mission held consultations with national Road Ministries, Road funds, road agencies, road safety bodies, transport stakeholders, and ECOWAS National Offices. The assessment reviewed national arrangements and practices relating to road maintenance financing, the governance of autonomous road maintenance funds, road information systems and road safety. It also examined implementation of the ECOWAS Supplementary Act on the control of the dimensions, weight and axle load of heavy goods vehicles.

The availability and predictability of road maintenance funding emerged as a common concern across the Member States. The consultation also highlighted the need to strengthen road safety institutions, improve road information systems, and raise awareness of the ECOWAS Supplementary Act on axle load control. Stakeholders called for wider dissemination of the relevant regional instrument to support its implementation.

The mission further underscored the importance of strengthening national road information systems and ensuring that they can exchange data, in preparation for the ECOWAS Corridor Road Information System (ECCRIS) being developed. Reliable and comparable road data will support the planning and monitoring of regional road improvement interventions.

The findings will guide the targeted support areas of intervention under the ECOWAS Road Transport Governance Project.

The Commission will continue to work with Member States, ECOWAS National Offices and relevant stakeholders to advance implementation of agreed Community Road Transport instruments and strengthen regional cooperation on safer, better maintained road networks in support of regional connectivity and integration.