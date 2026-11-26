The Permanent Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the African Union (AU), H.E. Ambassador Abdou KOLLEY, presented his Letters of Credence on 24 November 2026 to H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. Ambassador KOLLEY was accompanied by his Political Advisor.

The meeting was cordial while maintaining the solemn protocol of the occasion. At the outset, Ambassador KOLLEY transmitted to H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf letters from his counterpart, H.E. General Birame DIOP, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Subsequently, the two officials reaffirmed their shared commitment to working toward a dynamic and constructive partnership between the two institutions. To this end, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf assured his guest of his full availability and attentive listening regarding ECOWAS’s requests. In return, Ambassador Abdou KOLLEY reiterated his commitment to working closely with the AU Commission to consolidate cooperation between the two institutions.

The discussions addressed several matters of mutual interest, notably:

Current regional issues, regarding which both parties emphasized the need to strengthen cohesion and synergy of action in the face of the continent’s current challenges;

Institutional experience sharing, with a focus on ECOWAS’s recognized expertise in the community levy mechanism.

Finally, Ambassador Abdou KOLLEY took the opportunity of this audience to reiterate the official invitation extended by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame DIOP, to His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, to participate in person in the 70th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for December 13, 2026, in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.