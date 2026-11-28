The Force Commander, ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), Brigadier General Danjuma Ribah DANTANI, Côte d’Ivoire Contingent (Level II Hospital) and staff officers of the Force Headquarters, were on Thursday, 26 November 2026, decorated with the ESSMGB Peacekeeping Medal, having fulfilled the requirements for the award. The medal presentation parade, held at the Level II Hospital Contingent Camp in Bissau, marked another significant milestone in the history of the Mission.

Delivering her remarks, the Special Guest of Honour, Her Excellency Ambassador Dr Ngozi UKAEJE, Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and Head of Mission (RRPC/HOM) to Guinea-Bissau, stated that the medal was awarded to personnel who had completed a minimum of 180 days of continuous service with the ECOWAS Mission.

She noted that since 2022, ESSMGB had continued to promote peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau through effective collaboration with the host authorities, including the National Defence and Security Forces of Guinea-Bissau.

The RRPC/HOM commended the Force Commander for his effective planning and coordination in sustaining the Mission, adding that he had successfully translated the Mission’s mandate into actionable tasks while ensuring the administrative and logistical support required to sustain operational effectiveness.

Ambassador UKAEJE also acknowledged the immense contributions and achievements of the Ivorian Contingent since its deployment to Guinea-Bissau. She particularly highlighted its role in providing critical life-saving medical services to the Mission, describing the contingent as central to the Mission’s operational readiness and medical capability. She further expressed appreciation to the Government of Guinea-Bissau and all partners for their continued support, stressing that the implementation of the ECOWAS mandate was a collective responsibility.

Earlier, the Force Commander, in his welcome address, acknowledged the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire for their sustained support to regional peacekeeping efforts through the deployments of medical personnel and resources to the Mission. He noted that through medical consultations, emergency treatment and surgical services, the Level II Hospital had significantly strengthened the Mission’s medical capacity while complementing the efforts of the host nation’s health institutions.