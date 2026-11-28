The ECOWAS Commission and ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) launched the second cohort of the ECOWAS Youth Election Observation Mission (EYEOM) on the 27th November 2026 in Banjul. The mission brings together 22 young people from across the region for a five-day training ahead of the presidential election in The Gambia on 5th December 2026.

In her opening address, the ECOWAS Permanent Representative to The Gambia, H.E. Namizata Meita Sangaré welcomed the participants to The Gambia on behalf of the ECOWAS Management. She encouraged participants to pay attention to the training to ensure that they return to their countries well equipped to contribute meaningfully to governance. She also commended the Electoral Assistance Division for ensuring that women were equally represented among the participants.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, H.E. Klaus Botzet, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to The Gambia, commended the ECOWAS Commission for its leadership and commitment to advancing the initiative. He reaffirmed the German Government’s commitment to continuing to work with ECOWAS to promote peace, democratic governance and meaningful participation of youths across the region.

Taking the floor, the representative of the European Union, Mr Pablo Padin Peror, indicated that “The European Union is proud to support the training and deployment of youths, as part of the ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) project, which works closely with the Electoral Assistance Division to strengthen the credibility, inclusiveness and professionalism of ECOWAS’s electoral engagement across the region.” He also highlighted the contributions of the governments of Germany and Denmark, which, together with the EU, fund this initiative.

“This project is a valuable contribution to stronger democratic institutions and more inclusive political processes in West Africa. The EU has a strong partnership with ECOWAS, one that is based on our shared commitment to the rule of law and democratic governance.”

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of ECOWAS and ECONEC, the Head of the Electoral Assistance Division of the ECOWAS Commission and Permanent Secretary of ECONEC, Mr Serigne Mamadou Ka, welcomed participants and thanked the partners for their support.

Mr Ka noted that more than 26% of West Africa’s population are young people—accounting for an estimated 125–135 million individuals aged 18 to 35. He stressed the need to place youths at the centre of democratic and electoral processes, not merely as voters, but as active participants and contributors to democratic governance.