ECOWAS and its financial partner, BMZ, and technical partner, GIZ, held the 11th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Regional Stabilization and Development Fund (FRSD)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission held the 11th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Regional Stabilization and Development Fund (FRSD) on Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Abuja, co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Oluwatosin Anthony OGUNJIMI, Vice Chair of the ECOWAS Commission, and Ms. Stella PFUNDT, Head of the West Africa Division at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

This meeting serves as a strategic forum for consultation between ECOWAS and its German partner to review the status of the Fund’s implementation, assess progress made in beneficiary countries, and define prospects for consolidating and expanding its interventions.

Discussions focused in particular on reviewing and adopting the minutes of the 10th meeting of the Steering Committee, as well as on the progress of FRSD interventions in Guinea-Bissau, Benin, and Togo. Special attention was given to updating the implementation schedule for activities, as presented by the Fund’s Management Unit.

Committee members also examined prospects for changes to the implementation structure of the FRSD’s financial cooperation window, as well as issues related to the technical cooperation window—implemented with support from GIZ—including the possibility of extending Phase 2.

In addition, discussions focused on the preparatory steps for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), planning prospects, budgetary and time constraints, as well as the proposal to organize a roundtable of financial and technical partners regarding the FRSD.

These various points reflect a commitment to strengthening the Fund’s institutional, operational, and financial mechanisms to ensure effective implementation, better coordination of interventions, and the sustainability of achievements in beneficiary communities.

Through the FRSD, ECOWAS, with the support of the German Government, continues its commitment to stabilizing vulnerable communities and promoting sustainable socioeconomic opportunities, particularly for women and youth in fragile areas of West Africa.

The meeting concluded with discussions on various issues, including the agenda for the next session of the Steering Committee, followed by closing remarks.

About the FRSD

The Regional Stabilization and Development Fund (FRSD) is an ECOWAS initiative supported by the German government through the BMZ. It aims to contribute to the sustainable stabilization of fragile communities by creating socioeconomic opportunities, particularly for women and youth, through three main pillars of intervention: direct ECOWAS investments, technical cooperation, and financial cooperation.