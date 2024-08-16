Sierra Leone’s President Calls for Structural Reform and Africa’s Rightful and Effective Representation in the United Nations Security Council

16 Aug, 2024

The Republic of Sierra Leone, current ECOWAS Representative in the United Nations Security Council and President of the UNSC for the month of August 2024 on Monday, 12th August, hosted a High-Level Security Council Debate titled “Maintenance of the International Peace and Security: Addressing the historical Injustice and Enhancing Africa’s effective representation on the Security Council, under the maintenance of Intl Peace and Security Agenda Item.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio chaired the UNSC Session and called for an Urgent review of the Council’s composition to reflect present Geopolitical realities as well as ensure effectiveness and legitimacy of its role in addressing Global Security Challenges.

In this vein, and in line with the principle of Sovereign Equality of All Member States, President Bio presents Africa’s longstanding concern with valid justifications and demands for Permanent Seats for Africa at the UNSC, with all Privileges and powers, and increase in the number of Non-Permanent Seats in the UNSC in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

The UNSG Antonio Guterres, UNGA President Dennis Francis, Civil Society, UNSC Members and Representatives of the African Union Committee of 10 Heads of States on UNSC Reform among others in their various speeches, all concurred with the Call to address Africa’s underrepresentation in the Organ as well as support the need to strengthen its role in addressing World Peace and Security Challenges. It is expected that the crucial debate will be extended, and common positions reached with strong input in the Pact for the Future secured as the United Nations goes into the Summit of the Future in September 2024.