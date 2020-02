Applications should be sent b6proagen@ecowas.int JD_Eng_PROTOCOL ASSISTANT (GENERIC) ROLE OVERVIEW : Under the supervision of the Logistics & Reception Officer, the incumbent will provide day-to-day administrative and protocol support services, ensuring the smooth delivery of services whilst providing needed support to the Principal Protocol Officer ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES: • Undertake protocol duties relating to all meeting and event logistics, immunities and privileges, consular services and other related areas as assigned, for the Commission, its staff and guests; • Receive, review and screen all incoming protocol correspondence and documents and perform preliminary checks for accuracy and completeness; • Provide support for all diplomatic accreditations to the Commission and the Community; • Provide all necessary physical and administrative support for implementation of Headquarters Agreement; • Provide necessary support for all airport and travel services, including reception, dispatch, luggage, consular, etc; • Collect and process necessary supporting documents for travel related claims as directed; • Provide support where necessary to General Administration for security arrangements for Commission’s premises and at venue of events and meetings; • Coordinate and interface with logistic services providers and users of services; • Update periodically and monitor accuracy of Commission’s diplomatic directory and that of partners; • Performs other duties as assigned. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE · Brevet de Technicien Superieur (BTS)/Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Bachelors in Social Sciences and Humanities, Social Sciences, Diplomacy and Etiquette, Logistics Management, Shipping, Clearance and Forwarding, Project Management, Public Administration or other related field. · High Proficiency in MS Office Suite, • 5 years’ experience in the specific area of protocol relevant to job function, preferable in an International Organisation or in a multi-lateral setting, and/or experience in international travel arrangements, procedures and processes; • Knowledge of travel related processing requirements and logistics, visa applications and processes, ticketing and reservations • Knowledge of ECOWAS conference policies, procedures and practices, accepted norms, rules and customs of international diplomatic protocol, including practices developed within the ECOWAS System. • Knowledge of planning and implementation of administrative and logistical arrangements for meetings, conferences, and workshops within and outside base station; • Ability to research, select, organize and summarize information required for the preparation of meetings and to identify issues, formulate opinions, make conclusions and recommendations • Knowledge of order and rules of precedence • Basic accounting, graphics design AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES § Ability to assume a credible presence when explaining rules, standards and expectations (e.g. deadlines) to ensure compliance and work expectations are met; § Ability to motivate self and/or others to engage in discussions that will result in recommendations to improve processes, templates or other work tools; § Ability to engage in positive approaches to team work, participate actively in discussions and the achievement of team goals; § Ability to take responsibility for own career and performance with the occasional guidance from the supervisor/mentor; § Ability to build capacity of self and others by sharing knowledge, tools, expertise and experience with others to remain proficient and well informed in the execution of assigned role. § Interpersonal, listening and multitasking skills with a good understanding of client service responsibilities and role in representing ECOWAS values in all interactions; § Ability to take initiative to resolve routine problems associated with assigned tasks using good judgment in involving colleagues or superiors as required; § Ability to work as part of a team with the ability to explain client interactions to resolve concerns, problems and improve services; § Ability to manage own time effectively and organize own work area in a manner that will meet performance expectations related to assigned client services; § Ability to direct people to the appropriate source for further information and ask for help when overwhelmed with client demands. § Ability to apply culturally-relevant and appropriate approaches with people from diverse cultural backgrounds; § Good diversity management skills to interact with individuals in a manner that is culturally appropriate and in accordance with ECOWAS rules/policies; § Ability to recognize preconceived notions and stereotypical views of certain groups and individuals and to successfully adopt inclusive and culturally appropriate behaviors; § Ability and responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; § Knowledge of diversity management as it relates to daily work expectations and assigned tasks. § Knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate and operational goals of relevance to assigned responsibilities; § Ability to keep up-to-date with Departmental activities, schedules and goals of pertinence to own work team, functional area; § Knowledge of ECOWAS procedures relevant to assigned work and the ability to apply sound judgment in their application; § Demonstrated strong interest and commitment to ECOWAS values and activities in daily assumption of duties. § Excellent ability to maintain, process and provide accurate information as part of assigned tasks; § Ability to organize files and information for easy retrieval and record keeping; § Ability to spot mistakes, act promptly to correct them and learn from experiences; § Knowledge and ability to challenge and question fundamental assumptions regarding accepted ways of doing things in the spirit of improvement § Ability to use current technology to communicate effectively e.g. office software programs, including spreadsheets, word processing and graphic presentation software; ability to type and format presentations, reports, manuals, newsletters, website content and proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); § Well-developed information sharing skills using technology and in accordance in established processes and practices; § Advanced verbal assertiveness and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to acknowledge and understand the validity of others’ viewpoints and to respond in a constructive manner; § Proficiency in information communication technologies(ICT); § Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. § Ability to allocate time for specific task in a manner that will meet deadlines and quality/quantity expectations § Good organizational skills with an excellent ability to break down work into smaller parts and focusing on the most important steps first; § Ability to contribute to maintaining organizational performance standards throughout implementation of new processes, practices and plans adopted by the Department and of relevance to assigned tasks; § Ability to monitor progress and to consider new goals in the context of assigned responsibilities; § Ability to follow through with commitments made to others.