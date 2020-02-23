ECOWAS Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Togo Monitors the Voting Process

LomÃ©, February 22, 2020. The Election Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS â€“ EOM) led by H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone observed the voting process of the Presidential Election in Togo, today February 22, 2020.

ECOWAS deployed sixty Election Observers to the five (5) Regions of Togo to observe the electoral process.

Speaking after observing votes counting at LycÃ©Ã© Tokoin of the Golfe Doumassesse area in LomÃ©, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Head of the ECOWAS Observation Mission, stressed that ECOWAS is monitoring the electoral process closely to ensure that the process is peaceful and credible.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the people and government of the Republic of Togo through the Presidential Election in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.